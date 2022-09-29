JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested Tammy Loy, 35, of the 1300 block of North Floyd Street on Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of East Woodrow and North Main streets.
Officer Jacob Lowry arrested Loy after an encounter with her turned up 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine, according to a police report.
Police arrested Billy Ray Hufstedler, 36, of the 1300 block of Mays Road, early Wednesday morning in the 400 block of Scott Street. Hufstedler is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
Police arrested Travon Dshun Higgins, 21, of the 300 block of North Bridge Street, on Thursday morning at his home after a report of an assault in progress. Officer Zachary Hobbs said the victim, a 26-year-old woman, had severe trauma to both eyes and significant swelling. She refused transport to a hospital. Higgins is being held on suspicion of third-degree domestic battery.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday morning that her vehicle was stolen from her drive way in the 200 block of Wolf Den Drive. The 2013 Dodge Charger is valued at $30,000.
A 31-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested Thursday afternoon after a traffic stop at the intersection of Creath Avenue and South Allis Street. Johnny Leceederic Wilson, of the 1800 block of Kim Street, is being held on suspicion of being a felon in possession of two firearms, driving on a suspended license, obstructing governmental operations and no proof of insurance.
Police arrested Jose Luis Silva, 43, of the 200 block of Center Street, on Wednesday afternoon after he was stopped while driving a four-wheeler all-terrain vehicle at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and North Main Street. He is being held on suspicion of poss of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, probation violation, failure to pay fines and unauthorized driving an ATV on a public roadway.
A 51-year-old Jonesboro man told a Craighead County sheriff’s deputy Wednesday morning that someone broke into his vehicle and stole a firearm in the 100 block of Craighead Road 7452. The 9 mm Glock is valued at $500.
A 53-year-old Brookland man told police Wednesday evening that someone entered his vehicle in the 5900 block of East Johnson Avenue and stole his cell phone. The Galaxy phone is valued at $2,000.
A 19-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday evening that someone stole his motorcycle from the 4700 block of Antosh Circle. The 2021 Kawasaki is valued at $5,000.
A 75-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday afternoon someone broke into his shed in the 1200 block of South Main Street and stole two trailers and various tools. The total value of the items taken is $6,600.
The manager of NEA Crop Dispensary, 2929 S. Caraway Road, told police Wednesday morning that a customer attempted to purchase items with a counterfeit $100 bill.
