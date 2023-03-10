JONESBORO — A 67-year-old Jonesboro woman fell victim to a scam, she told the Jonesboro police on Thursday.
The woman, who lives in the 3900 block of Brandywine Drive, was told to send gift cards and money orders to the suspect.
The victim was scammed of $47,500.
Police warn never to send gift cards or money orders to those they don’t know.
In other JPD reports:
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday that her vehicle was broken into in the 2000 block of Alex Drive and items were taken. Stolen were a bag valued at $230, a laptop valued at $1,500, a $500 iPad, Apple Airpods valued at $200 and $200 in cash.
A 27-year-old Jonesboro man told police Wednesday night that his girlfriend stabbed him in the 200 block of Scott Street. The man suffered stab wounds to an underarm area and on the left shoulder blade. No arrest was made.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro man reported Wednesday morning that someone broke into his vehicle in the 2000 block of Water Oak Drive and stole items. Taken were a bag valued at $200, credit cards, $80 in cash and a Smith & Wesson 9 mm pistol with an unknown value.
A 24-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday morning that someone broke into her vehicle in the 2400 block of Carter Lane and stole items. Taken were credit and identification cards and a purse valued at $100.
A 23-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Wednesday morning that someone entered his vehicle in the 900 block of Arrowhead Drive and stole items. Taken were a $600 purse, $2,000 in cash, paychecks and credit cards.
A 31-year-old Trumann woman reported Wednesday afternoon that someone forged a check of hers for $844 in the 2700 block of Fair Park Boulevard.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after Fire Marshal Jason Wills said he set fire to his porch in the 300 block of Wildwood Point. The fire caused an estimated $500 in damage.
