JONESBORO — A district court judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Jonesboro woman with four felonies and two misdemeanors following an incident Tuesday evening.
Jennifer Burton, 34, of the 2000 block of West Nettleton Avenue, was arrested after officers responded to a gunshots heard call at about 7:46 p.m. in the area of Belt and Patrick streets, according to a probable cause affidavit. They saw a black Camaro leaving the location.
Witnesses told officers the vehicle was being driven by Burton and she had just fired multiple rounds at the victim and the victim’s vehicle.
Officers saw Burton’s vehicle heading northbound on Fisher Street, making a right onto Belt Street. While making the turn, Burton collided with another vehicle and left the scene, the affidavit states.
Burton continued on Belt Street at a high rate of speed, officers said.
Officers then deployed spike strips in front of Burton’s vehicle. Burton then began to pass other vehicles and almost collided with a police car, nearly hitting the officers deploying the strips.
Burton eventually wrecked her Camaro at the intersection of Belt Street and Greensboro Road.
She was taken into custody, and officers saw that she was intoxicated, according to the affidavit. She was taken to a hospital and checked for injuries. Police also got a warrant to draw blood to check her blood alcohol.
Judge David Boling charged Burton on Wednesday with committing a terroristic act, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, reckless driving and no proof of insurance.
Boling set Burton’s bond at $100,000.
