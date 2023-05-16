JONESBORO — A 41-year-old Jonesboro man was shot in the stomach during a domestic dispute at about 3:35 a.m. Saturday, according to a Jonesboro police report.

Police were called to the 4600 block of Ashlee Cove and found the man shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he’s in the Intensive Care Unit, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with Jonesboro police.