JONESBORO — A 41-year-old Jonesboro man was shot in the stomach during a domestic dispute at about 3:35 a.m. Saturday, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Police were called to the 4600 block of Ashlee Cove and found the man shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he’s in the Intensive Care Unit, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with Jonesboro police.
She said the case is being treated as an act of self-defense.
A 40-year-old woman is listed as the person who shot the man.
No charges have been made.
In a separate incident, a Paragould woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Walcott Road and the U.S. 412 Bypass, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Dawn Ashley Eaton, 48, was traveling eastbound on Walcott Road in a 2016 Ford Fusion when she ran a stop sign and pulled into the path of Charles Edward Kelso, 72, of Greenbrier, who was traveling westbound on the U.S. 412 bypass in a 2015 Dodge Caravan.
After the impact, both vehicles came to rest on the north side of U.S. 412.
Eaton’s body was sent to the Greene County Coroner’s Office. Kelso and his passenger, Joy Drewett Kelso, 64, also of Greenbrier, were taken to St. Bernards Medical Center for treatment for their injuries.
In another separate incident, a 23-year-old Leachville man was injured Friday night when the boat he was piloting struck a bridge on the St. Francis River at 1127 Craighead Road 837, according to a Craighead County sheriff’s report.
Luis Rangel and his nephew were in separate boats near the Cockleburr Slough Access on the St. Francis River in Black Oak when the wake from the nephew’s boat caused Luis Rangel’s boat to hit one of the bridge piers. The force of impact caused Rangel to be ejected from the boat, hitting his head on the bottom of the bridge and breaking both of his legs, according to the report.
Rangel’s nephew and his friends were able of get Rangel to shore and called for emergency medical first responders.
Rangel was flown by a helicopter to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 13-year-old Jonesboro boy was stabbed in the back with a knife Saturday afternoon at an undisclosed location. The police report lists three suspects: two 13-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy. The victim was taken to a local hospital.
A 52-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police Sunday night that a suspect was driving aggressively near her and discharged a gun several times in the 1500 block of Metzler Lane. Police found two shell casings at the scene.
A 50-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday morning that someone broke the window of his vehicle in the 500 block of Scott Street and stole $50 in cash. The damage to the window was $200.
A 50-year-old Jonesboro man reported Saturday afternoon that someone broke into his father’s residence in the 3400 block of Meador Road and stole a just-purchased television, two packs of cigarettes and two lighters.
A 39-year-old Jonesboro man told police Monday morning that someone broke into an 81-year-old woman’s residence in the 4100 block of Lynnfield Road and stole jewelry and several tools.
A 44-year-old Jonesboro man reported Saturday afternoon that his vehicle was stolen from the 5500 block of Stadium Boulevard. The 2016 Kia Soul is valued at $5,000.
