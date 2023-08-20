PINE BLUFF — One of the most dangerous developments in livestock and fishing ponds during the peak of summer is the appearance of blue-green algae blooms, Scott Jones, small impoundment Extension specialist for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said. When seeking relief from the summer heat in ponds and lakes, individuals should be careful not to expose themselves or their pets to these potentially harmful algae blooms.

Jones said cyanobacteria (or blue-green algae) are photosynthetic bacteria that can out-compete beneficial green algae and dominate the algal community of a pond during the hottest parts of the year.