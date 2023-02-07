JONESBORO — “Poppy’s Beach Grill” is now under the management of new franchise owners Bobby Smith and Chris Elmore, after owner Ken Yarbrough decided to pass the tiki torch, so to speak.
Elmore said that one of their first changes to the restaurant will be a simple change to it’s name, which he said will soon be just “The Beach Grill.”
Yarbrough purchased the real estate, which was formerly Ruby Tuesday, last fall as an up-start, independent restaurant with a club license in order to revive the vacant building.
This was part of a rejuvenation project, in which Yarbrough also purchased the former Eagles Club (which is now moving to Caraway Road, across from Kroger) to develop as an event center to complement the restaurant on the Kazi Street cul-de-sac.
Now, although Yarbrough retains the real estate, Smith and Elmore said they will own and manage the business.
Smith said that he has been running the restaurant since it opened; Elmore joined him as his business partner a few weeks ago.
Although Smith knows about sales, as he has many years of experience as a car salesman under Yarbrough at the Central Chevrolet Dealership, Elmore said he knows the business side of running a restaurant as he has been in the restaurant business for about 35 years, of which he has spent 30 years in restaurant management.
“Ken came to us about two or three weeks ago,” Elmore said. “He has a lot on his plate, and he knew this place would be in good hands with us.”
They noted some of the changes they are already working on, such as new menus and pricing, express lunches and monthly drawings.
The first giveaway is a Valentine’s Day dinner for two, Elmore said, complete with the winners being picked up in the Poppy’s Beach Grill limousine, which is a newly refurbished Hard Rock Cafe limo.
The limo will also be available for parties within a 25 mile radius.
Smith said that the limo is a spectacle in itself, complete with guitars from Rolling Stones legends Mick Jagger and Keith Richards as well as drumsticks from Twisted Sister.
“What is important is that we make a great team, because we believe that good service is not optional,” Elmore said.
He noted that they are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. He said they do plan to open on Sundays soon.
The restaurant also features live music from 6 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays with upcoming acts posted to their Facebook page.
