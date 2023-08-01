JONESBORO — In the wake of the recently-released 2023 ACT Aspire results, the debate of the potential impact of the LEARNS Act continues.
Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva said in an ADE press release that the scores demonstrate the profound need for the transformative change offered by the Arkansas LEARNS Act.
“These results are a wake-up call, and we must stop the red-light, green-light tug of war with implementation and act with urgency,” Oliva said. “It’s time we move forward and focus on evidence-based approaches outlined in LEARNS that will result in increased student learning. Our students deserve nothing less.”
According to the press release, the LEARNS Act offers numerous strategies to improve student outcomes.
By empowering parents and investing in teachers, which includes raising salaries to some of the highest in the nation, it said students will have access to classrooms that best meet their needs.
The act also includes provisions to hire statewide literacy coaches and provides funding for parents to employ high-impact tutors to assist struggling students.
However everyone is not in favor of the new act, as the Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES) continued to gather signatures for their petition on Sunday to get the Arkansas LEARNS Act on the ballot for the November 2024 general election in an effort to repeal the act.
According to a press release from the Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students on Sunday, CAPES still expected to reach the minimum required number of signatures before Monday afternoon, which was when the group was set to turn the signatures in to the secretary of state’s office.
CAPES Executive Director Steve Grappe said in the press release that the boxes were coming in constantly, gathering was still happening, and counting was taking place.
“We’re excited to announce an estimated total of 46,900 signatures consisting of counted and reported signatures,” he said, noting that the total did not include Sunday’s canvassing.
CAPES was tasked with getting more than 50,000 signatures by Monday in order to get the item on the November 2024 ballot.
CAPES was collecting signatures over the weekend in Jonesboro, where the group set up on Saturday outside the Recovery Room on Main Street in downtown Jonesboro and on Sunday at 2314 E. Matthews Ave. in Jonesboro.
Grants available to help with learning loss
According to an Arkansas State University Press release on Thursday, the third round of federal ESSER funds have become available for programs that address learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ADE’s Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), Arkansas State University, and its sponsored initiative, the Arkansas Out of School Network (AOSN), announced the continuation of the joint effort to provide access to evidence-based afterschool and summer learning programs through the ARP ESSERIII Afterschool and Summer initiative.
AOSN Director Laveta Wills-Hale saaid in the release that the funds will help students by reducing the learning loss that many students experienced during the pandemic.
In 2021, DESE established a partnership with A-State and the AOSN to administer $25 million in ARP ESSERIII grant funds over three years.
AOSN is housed in Childhood Services, a unit of the College of Education and Behavioral Science at A-State.
The Round 3 ARP ESSERIII Afterschool and Summer Grant Application is now open and will close on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 11:59 p.m.
Awards will range from $50,000 to $150,000 and award notifications will be sent on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
The awards will provide funding for high-quality afterschool and summer learning programs, including academic support and skill building, health and wellness, life skills, structured enrichment, and college and career preparation.
They will provide programming for students in grades K-12 who were disproportionately impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Eligible applicants include school districts or entities that partner with a school district, community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, licensed school-age programs, youth development programs, non-profit organizations, career and technical education programs, libraries, public and private institutions of higher learning, or other entities determined approved by the partnership entities.
Priority for funding will be given to programs in communities that serve higher percentages of free and reduced lunch students, have limited access to programs, or those located in rural areas.
The application and funding criteria can be accessed through the AOSN website at www.aosn.org.
For more information about the afterschool and summer learning initiative, contact Wills-Hale at 501-660-1012 or via email at lwillshale@AState.edu.
