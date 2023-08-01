Petition drive

Volunteer Erika Askeland of Brookland (left) gets a signature from Kristin Addison-Brown of Brookland on Sunday during a petition drive to challenge the state’s LEARNS Act with a referendum on the 2024 General Election ballot.

 Joe Schratz / The Sun

JONESBORO — In the wake of the recently-released 2023 ACT Aspire results, the debate of the potential impact of the LEARNS Act continues.

Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Jacob Oliva said in an ADE press release that the scores demonstrate the profound need for the transformative change offered by the Arkansas LEARNS Act.