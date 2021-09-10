JONESBORO — District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause Friday to charge two Jonesboro women with several drug-related charges.
Jonesboro arrested the two Thursday afternoon after a search warrant at a residence on Southwest Drive turned up more than a pound of methamphetamine, a meth pipe, $3,195 in cash, three digital scales, 14 ounces of marijuana and assorted pills, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Police arrested Keisha L. Boyd, 41, of 3212 Southwest Drive, and Megan Lynette Patterson, 41, of 3404 Parkwood Drive. The residence at 3404 Parkwood Drive was destroyed in a house fire Thursday morning that killed Freddie Vincint, according to Fire Marshal Bryan Carter.
Boyd was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug with purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams and possession of an instrument of crime. Fowler set her bond at $150,000.
Patterson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams. He bond was set at $25,000.
In another case, Fowler found probable cause to charge Corbin Noble, 34, of of 3571 Dover St., with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Noble had 74 grams of black tar heroin. Bond was set at $50,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Rickey Porter, 21, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $35,000 bond.
Terry Henson, 42, of Jonesboro, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $11,000 total bond.
Elizabeth Mashburn, 37, of Jonesboro, with theft greater than $25,000; $25,000 bond.
Rakaiya Walker, 21, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault and fleeing; $75,000 bond.
Jacob English, 26, of Springdale, with being a felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest; $35,000 bond.
Jonesboro police reports
A 64-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Thursday that on Sept. 3 a 25-year-old man stolen a bank bag out of her purse on North Church Street. She said the bag contained $14,000.
Police arrested Josiah Taylor, 25, of 1000 McNatt Drive, on Friday morning at the intersection of Loberg Lane and Matthews Avenue on suspicion of aggravated assault on a family or household member and with first-degree interference of emergency communications. Police said he struck his girlfriend in the face and choked her.
Police arrested Paul Richardson, 49, of 810 Steele Ave., and Melissa Dawn Boyce, 45, of 810 Steele Ave., on Thursday evening on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree criminal mischief. Police said the pair damaged the window of a nearby vacant house.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro man said a 30-year-old man pulled a firearm on him Thursday afternoon in the 1600 block of Arrowhead Farm Road.
The Craighead County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a stolen camper from a storage unit at 9447 U.S. 49 North on Thursday afternoon.
