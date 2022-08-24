JONESBORO — Jonesboro police seized more than a pound of methamphetamine Tuesday morning when they were alerted about a package at FedEx, according to a police report.
Employees at the FedEx branch, 2712 Phillips Drive, told the manager of the facility about the package.
Officer Evan Henry wrote in his report, “I received a call from employees at the FedEx branch ... in reference to a suspicious package. Upon arriving at 2712 Phillips Drive, I made contact with the site manager who advised me that he had received an email from the FedEx security team in reference to this particular package being suspicious. I spoke with the manager further about the package, the manager advised me that the package was paid for in cash and dropped at a drop facility where no ID was required to ship the package. Furthermore, the return address for the package was addressed in the state of Illinois, but was shipped from a facility in Aurora, Colorado. The manager advised me that these factors are often seen in packages that contain illegal substances.”
Inside of the package was a pink-and-black stuffed monkey which held 456 grams of meth, valued at $9,000.
The package was delivered to the 900 block of Greene 210 Road in Shady Grove. Kevin Wesley Baker, 51, was taken into custody by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, and the drugs were turned over to the GCSO.
