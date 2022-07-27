JONESBORO — July weather has been brutal, but City Water and Light’s electric and water system has been able to withstand the pressure, General Manager Jake Rice III said.
“This is the time, every day is Super Bowl Sunday for our employees,” Rice told CWL’s Board of Dieectors Tuesday. “They are doing a great job in providing mitigation and keeping the system together. And providing reliable service for our customers.
Peak demand for electricity hit a new record multiple times during the week of July 4.
“July 6th and July 8th,’ Rice said. “So the week of July 4th to the 8th, we had three days that were at 100 or over 100 degrees with nighttime lows of probably 80 or 81 degrees.”
Peak demand is the largest amount of electricity consumed in one hour of a day. Typically, a record is set at the hottest time of a day, then consumption begins to decline. Rice said peak demand exceeded the previous record of 303 megawatts for six hours during that week. The new record of 308.6 MW was set at 5 p.m. July 8.
With the hot weather has also come near record-setting water usage. During an average summer, customers use about 14 million gallons per day.
In June, the average was 19.16 million gallons. But Rice said 16 days in June, usage exceeded 20 million.
As the drought intensified this month, Rice said the average rose to 24.5 million gallons.
“On July the 6th, our customers used 29.25 million gallons – essentially the same as our peak back in 2012, which was 29.26 million gallons. So, we’re selling a lot of water. Our system is doing well. The employees are doing a great job keeping the system up.”
During those days of excessive heat, CWL has used its natural gas-fired turbines to sell additional electricity to other utilities. In fact, the turbines generated more electricity in the past two months than in all of 2021, he said.
Rice said profit from those sales help control costs for local customers.
On another issue, the board formally approved a request to contribute $500,000 toward the purchase of a new fire truck for the city. The total cost of the apparatus is $665,248.
The contribution is the continuation of a partnership with the fire department begun in 2006 to purchase a new fire truck each year. With Tuesday’s contribution, CWL has provided $6.1 million.
Since the partnership began the city’s fire insurance rating has improved to Class 1, the best possible under Insurance Service Office standards.
