JONESBORO — July weather has been brutal, but City Water and Light’s electric and water system has been able to withstand the pressure, General Manager Jake Rice III said.

“This is the time, every day is Super Bowl Sunday for our employees,” Rice told CWL’s Board of Dieectors Tuesday. “They are doing a great job in providing mitigation and keeping the system together. And providing reliable service for our customers.

