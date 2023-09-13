JONESBORO — The trial for a former pastor accused of sexually assaulting young girls has been postponed for a sixth time.
Anthony Lee Strickland, 57, of Jonesboro was the founder of Freedom Center, a congregation he established near Bono in 2003.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
JONESBORO — The trial for a former pastor accused of sexually assaulting young girls has been postponed for a sixth time.
Anthony Lee Strickland, 57, of Jonesboro was the founder of Freedom Center, a congregation he established near Bono in 2003.
He was charged Nov. 16, 2021, with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault in the second degree involving two girls whose parents attended his church.
One of the victims disclosed the alleged crime after she turned 18. According to the court information, the incidents occurred between October 2015 and December 2016.
After turning 18, the older girl told her parents that when she spent the night with Strickland, he watched a movie with her. She said Strickland began rubbing her genitals and asked her if it felt good.
The victim said she was able to get away and run downstairs, according to a court affidavit.
After the girls’ mother was made aware of the allegations, she sat down with her other children and asked them to tell her and her husband if anyone had touched them inappropriately and not be afraid to tell them.
The older girl briefly told her siblings her story, then her then-11-year-old sister broke down crying and said, “Momma, he did that to me, too,” the affidavit states. That child would have been between 5 and 7 years of age at the time.
According to the court document, the younger girl said Strickland began rubbing her private parts and she attempted to yell and scream. She said Strickland covered her mouth and said “shhhh.”
The younger girl said Strickland digitally penetrated her. She told him she needed to go to the bathroom and ran and got into bed with her brother.
Strickland had been scheduled to stand trial last week, but on Monday, Circuit Judge Chris Thyer signed an order, at the request of Strickland’s attorney, resetting the trial for the week of Nov. 27. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 8.
Rape carries a potential penalty of up to life in prison.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.