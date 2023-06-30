JONESBORO — With the Independence Day holiday quickly approaching, several fireworks displays are being planned to give Jonesboro residents options as shooting fireworks is prohibited within the Jonesboro city limits.
In the Jonesboro area, 4th Fest 2023 and Food Trucks and Fireworks will be held on Monday, while the 2023 Freedom Fest will be held on Tuesday.
4th Fest 2023, hosted by East Arkansas Broadcasters, will be from 9-10 p.m. Monday at Joe Mack Campbell Park in Jonesboro and will be synchronized to music played on the EAB radio stations.
East Arkansas Broadcasters is joined by several other sponsors to provide the free show.
Also on Monday, Nettleton Baptist Church’s Food Trucks and Fireworks 2023, will offer fireworks, food and more.
The event will start at 7 p.m. with the First Community Bank Fireworks Display at approximately 9:15 p.m. Nettleton Baptist Church of Jonesboro is located at 7001 Johnson Ave.
On Tuesday, KAIT and the Jonesboro Radio Group will host 2023 Freedom Fest featuring vendors and a fireworks show.
This free event will be from 6-11 p.m. at the Southside Softball Complex, located at 5003 S. Stadium Blvd. in Jonesboro with the fireworks starting at 9:30.
Other area Independence Day events and firework shows include:
Saturday events:
Annual Homecoming Celebration all day at Wynn Park in Corning, which includes a parade at 9 a.m.; live music, rides and food starting at 10 a.m; and the firework show at 9 p.m.
Freedom Fest, hosted by John 3:16 Ministries, in Charlotte, featuring the Oak Ridge Boys live. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with bounce houses food and fun that will end with a fireworks show as well. Meal tickets are $10.
The Strawberry Volunteer Fire Department will host its free annual fireworks show with entertainment, including musical performances by Cory Jackson and Marybeth Byrd starting at 6:30 p.m. on the Strawberry baseball field and fireworks at dark.
The annual Lake City Community Fest will last all day with fireworks at 9 p.m. at Wayne “Biscuits” Short Park.
A Cannon Firing Demonstration in celebration of Independence Day will be from 1-1:30 p.m. at Davidsonville Historic State Park’s Historic Townsite in Pocahontas.
The City of Imboden will host its annual fireworks show, which will begin around dusk at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Imboden with parking available around the Sloan-Hendrix School campus, as well as at the Imboden City Park and I.T. Hill Baseball Complex.
Monday Events:
The City of Walnut Ridge will host its annual fireworks display, which will begin at dark or near dark at Stewart Park in Walnut Ridge.
The Calico Rock Lions Club will host its annual 4th of July Rayvon Cantrell Fireworks Extravaganza at dusk in the Earl King Park off Arkansas 56 in Calico Rock with the Calico Rock Volunteer Fire Department’s barbecue chicken dinner fundraiser, the “Buckin’ On the Rock” bull riding competition in the Tip Wiseman Rodeo Arena at 6:30 p.m. until the fireworks begin.
Tuesday events:
The free 2023 Paragould Fireworks Show, hosted by MOR Media, Inc., and the Paragould A&P Commission at the Rotary Softball Complex in Paragould will open to the public at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks will begin around 9:30 p.m. set to music on all three MOR Media radio stations.
The Piggott 4th Of July Celebration will be from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Liberty Park at 100 South Moore Avenue, including a parade, old fashioned barbecue, vendors, entertainment, a carnival, beauty contests, and a fireworks display at 10 p.m.
