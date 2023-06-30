230630-JS-fourth-of-july-photo-nz

Rick Rook of Jonesboro, owner of Rick’s Fireworks, stocks his tables as he prepares for customers Thursday morning at his tent located at 107 County Road 118 in Bono. Rook is a seasoned retailer having operated Rick’s Quick Stop in Jonesboro for over 40 years and a fireworks tent for about 30 years. “It can get hot during the summer heat, but I really enjoy it,” he laughed.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — With the Independence Day holiday quickly approaching, several fireworks displays are being planned to give Jonesboro residents options as shooting fireworks is prohibited within the Jonesboro city limits.

In the Jonesboro area, 4th Fest 2023 and Food Trucks and Fireworks will be held on Monday, while the 2023 Freedom Fest will be held on Tuesday.