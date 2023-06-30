JONESBORO — As people prepare to enjoy the fireworks this Fourth of July, they shouldn’t forget about their pet’s safety.
Northeast Arkansas Humane Society (NEAHS) Executive Director Amy Schmidt stressed the importance of pet safety during the holiday.
“It’s so important because pets get really stressed with all the loud sounds and bright flashes,” Schmidt said.
Northeast Arkansas Humane Society Animal Welfare Investigator Rhonda Qualls said that one of the best things a pet owner can do for their pet is to make sure they are micro chipped and/or have current tags.
“So many animals get spooked by fireworks and runoff,” she stated. “They can be found two or three miles away sometimes.”
Which is why she said the micro chips and tags are so important.
Although the humane society does microchip pets for a $30 fee, she noted that they will be closed until after the holiday and suggested calling the vet to have pets microchipped or at least a trip to the pet store to have a tag made with their name, address and a current phone number.
“We see more lost dogs during this particular holiday than with any other holiday, so tag your dogs and keep them safe,” Qualls said, noting that dogs are not the only pets startled by the fireworks as cats and other pets are also frightened by them as well.
“Cats are 14 percent more likely to come home than a dog but they can run and get lost too. That’s why you should keep your pets tagged year round.”
With tags, she said pet can be found and returned much quicker and urges people to message the NEAHS via Facebook if they find a lost dog, cat or other pet.
Qualls also suggests keeping pets inside a safe environment.
“You can move them to an interior room such as a laundry room,” she said, adding that even outside dogs should be brought indoors during fireworks as the walls provide a protective barrier from the sounds.
“Keeping your pets close to you so you can comfort them can also help,” she continued.
For extremely nervous animals, Qualls also suggested speaking with a vet about safe medications that might help to keep them calm.
