JONESBORO — Clay Sherrod, Ph.D., visited First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro Thursday night to give a presentation on the historic April 8, 2024, eclipse. The presentation was free and open to the public with approximately 40 in attendance.
“We look forward to this educational tool this evening. I know it will be very informative,” Mayor Harold Copenhaver told those in attendance. “I am looking forward to him sharing his wisdom from his personal experiences and how we can prepare as a community.”
Sherrod began studying astronomy in 1970 with Arkansas Sky Inc. He serves as the executive director for the Arkansas Sky observatory on Petit Jean mountain. Sherrod gave insight for what to expect during the eclipse and how the community can prepare.
“Solar eclipses are extremely rare. That’s why people get excited about them, we like adventures,” Sherrod said. “This one is going to be the granddaddy of all eclipses ever to have happened on North American soil.”
This eclipse will be the darkest eclipse ever witnessed in America. Jonesboro’s location is on the eastern edge of the totality zone making Jonesboro a destination for those wanting to see the eclipse in totality. The city is expecting an additional 50,000 to 100,000 in town for the eclipse.
“If you are a business person, if you own a restaurant or a hotel or you sell doodads on Main Street you can sell the heck out of stuff. T-shirts, cups, bumper stickers” Sherrod said.
In a majority of the places in the totality area, hotels are already completely full. Sherrod urges business to be prepared for the inflow of people, and to take advantage of some of the business opportunities eclipse viewers will bring like merchandising and using bigger parking lots for camping.
Carrie White, chairman of the Mayor’s Eclipse Committee, has been helping organize events and making sure small businesses are prepared.
“I’m excited because I think it’s a great opportunity for our community, it’s going to have a huge economic impact,” White said.
Sherrod also talked about the best tools to view the eclipse being your eyes.
“Everybody has heard not to look at the sun during an eclipse. Well that should be worded, don’t ever look at the sun,” Sherrod said. “You’re not getting any more radiation out of the sun during an eclipse than you would if you were on the beach in Pensacola. There is no magic radiation coming out of the sun”
Sherrod discussed making sure eclipse glasses are approved by NASA and have ISO certification.
“If you can see the little edge of the sun and all the sudden something goes wrong with your glasses and you can’t see the sun is behind the moon, take your glasses off or you’re not going to see totality because there’s no light.” Sherrod said.
