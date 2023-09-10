JONESBORO — Clay Sherrod, Ph.D., visited First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro Thursday night to give a presentation on the historic April 8, 2024, eclipse. The presentation was free and open to the public with approximately 40 in attendance.

“We look forward to this educational tool this evening. I know it will be very informative,” Mayor Harold Copenhaver told those in attendance. “I am looking forward to him sharing his wisdom from his personal experiences and how we can prepare as a community.”