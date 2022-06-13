JONESBORO — The 2022 Pride Fest drew thousands of visitors Saturday to downtown Jonesboro in its first appearance since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clay Bracken, president of NEA Progressives which organized the event, said he was happy with the outcome of it.
“I’m really happy with the turnout,” he said, adding that there were more than 60 vendors who showed up for the event.
Bracken said the goal was to add diversity to the community.
“We got together to bring non-profits together to rally the community,” he said. “We’ve received great feedback from social media.”
Bracken said more than, 5,500 people attended the event. In 2019, between 2,500-3,000 attended.
“Northeast Arkansas turned out for us,” he said.
He said the event went “super-smooth” and there were no problems.
He said organizers hired four Jonesboro police officers to work security and the department added an extra three or four officers.
“JPD was extremely accommodating to us,” Bracken said.
Pride Fest featured musicians and two drag queen contests.
Bracken said planning for the fest began in February with Lisa Godsey being instrumental in it.
In Idaho on Saturday, authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near a pride event after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.
The men were standing inside the truck wearing khakis, navy blue shirts and beige hats with white balaclavas covering their faces when Coeur d’Alene police stopped the U-Haul and began arresting them on the side of the road.
“They came to riot downtown,” Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said at a news conference.
Bracken said he was happy that the Pride Fest in Jonesboro came off without a hitch.
