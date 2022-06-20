Today is election day for the primary runoff, with polls open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
In Craighead County, voters will see one race on the ballot, the Republican runoff for county clerk between Nancy Robbins and Mary Dawn Marshall.
Any person who voted in the Republican or in the non-partisan primary or did not vote in the primary but is registered to vote can cast a ballot in the runoff, according to Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack. Voters who cast ballots in the Democratic primary May 24 cannot vote in the Republican runoff, she said.
The 2nd Judicial District prosecuting attorney race was the other race on the Craighead County ballot that was not decided during the May 24 primary election. Because it is a non-partisan election, the runoff between Sonia Fonticiella and Martin Lilly for that position will be held in conjunction with the November General Election.
Clack said early voting numbers for today’s runoff had exceeded her expectations.
“I didn’t expect much more than 100 a day, and we’ve gone over that, Clack said. “So, we are pretty pleased with the turnout.”
Clack said the final day of early voting on Monday was especially busy.
With three hours left on Monday afternoon, 680 ballots had been cast. The break down for the early voting polling sites was 555 voters in Jonesboro and 125 in Lake City.
Other area runoffs, all on the Republican ballot, include:
Greene County: sheriff, Brad Snyder and Sheriff Steve Franks.
Poinsett County: county judge, John K. Hutchison and J.C. Carter.
Lawrence County: county judge, Gary Barnhill and Ron Ingram; county clerk, Brandi Parker and Michelle Sheets.
Jackson County: state representative in District 39, Robert Griffin and Wayne Long.
Election results will not be ready by press time for Wednesday’s Sun. Results will be published online and in Thursday’s edition.
