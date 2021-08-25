NEWPORT — A male prison guard is charged with sexually assaulting an inmate at the McPherson women’s prison in Newport.
James Franklin Lowe, 46, of Tuckerman, was charged Monday in Jackson County Circuit Court with felony third-degree sexual assault.
Special Agent Sean Riegle of the Arkansas State Police said in an affidavit seeking a warrant for Lowe’s arrest that the investigation into the case began in June, when the inmate told a female guard that she and Lowe had a “thing” going.
That guard told her supervisor about it and Riegel was called in to investigate.
The inmate said in an interview with Riegel that the sexual assault occurred through the food flap of her cell in May as he reached in to retrieve a tablet from her cell. The inmate said she pulled her sweat pants down and straddled Lowe’s arm.
She said Lowe “could have stopped at any time but he did not and she did not want him to stop because it felt good,” Riegel said in the affidavit.
The investigator reviewed video from May 11, which showed Lowe had his arm in the food flap for about 48 seconds.
Lowe, in an interview, told Riegel “the incident only happened once and (the inmate) initiated it by placing her vagina on his hand,” according to the affidavit.
Circuit Judge Rob Ratton issued a warrant for Lowe’s arrest on Monday, and Lowe appeared before District Judge Henry Boyce on Wednesday afternoon, 3rd Judicial District Prosecutor Ryan Cooper said.
Third-degree sexual assault is normally a misdemeanor crime, but, because the suspect in this case had authority over the inmate, it was filed as a Class C felony.
Cooper praised the state police investigation.
“I’ve been really impressed with how quickly they moved,” Cooper said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.