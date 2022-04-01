JONESBORO — After approving three private club requests last month, the Jonesboro City Council on Tuesday will consider a proposed ordinance that would add one more.
The council will hear the first of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by Classic Hospitality, doing business as Don Jose, 2200 Wilkins Ave., for a restaurant private club permit.
Fernando Mercado is listed as president of the establishment. Sandra, Alan and Jorge Pena are other officers of the club.
The application also names 118 club members.
Act 1112 of 2017 requires applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties to receive city council approval before submitting a formal request with the Arkansas Alcohol Beverage Control Division.
In other business, the council will consider a resolution that would authorize a city application for a $20 million federal grant to complete 21 miles of the Jonesboro Quality of Life and Connectivity Master Plan. The plan includes completing the A-Sate and University Heights Links, the Joe Mack Campbell Link, the A-State Link flyover, and the upper portion of the Red Wolf Way regional loop.
This will be the city’s second attempt to secure the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) funding.
Another resolution would authorize the city to seek funding under the Federal-aid Recreational Trails Program for a $343,888 project to construct a soft surface walking trail at Craighead Forest Park.
Also Tuesday, the council will hear the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would waive competitive bidding and authorize the purchase of additional license plate recognition features for intersection cameras.
A proposal by A & J Deliveries to rezone 3.73 acres of unimproved land on Service Road, which is on the east side of Willow Road, from C-3 general commercial, to I-1 limited industrial is scheduled for a second reading.
The council will hear the third reading and vote on a proposed ordinance that would abandon a drainage easement at 1700 Mayfield Drive in the Hill Park commercial subdivision.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S.Church St.
The council’s nominating and rules committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. to consider several appointments to boards and committees.
The public works committee will convene at 5 p.m.
