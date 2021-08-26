JONESBORO — Two people were arrested Wednesday after police conducted a probation search at a woman’s residence.
Shelby Marie Rackley, 28, of 513 W. Matthews Ave., and Chad A. Turner, 46, of 1608 Shady Grove Road, were arrested at 8:30 p.m.
They were taken to the Craighead County Detention Center to await probable cause hearings on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal use of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles), tampering with physical evidence and failure to appear.
In other Jonesboro Police Department reports:
Police arrested Jason Pierce, 29, of 237 Bell St., Trumann, after a traffic stop at 4:19 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Clark and Race streets. Pierce was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and had an out-of-town warrant.
Police arrested Charles Cooper, 61, of 311 Olive St., after they were dispatched to 1515 S. Caraway Road in reference to a man using a controlled substance. Cooper was charged with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested Lasette Desean McDougal, 40, of Jonesboro, after a 30-year-old woman told police he pushed her through a glass table and threw a ceramic tiger at her. McDougal was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic battery, first-degree criminal mischief, possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
A Jonesboro man reported that his residence in the 3800 block of Stevens Street was broken into Wednesday. Taken was a 55-inch television valued at $348.
