JONESBORO — A Judsonia man was ordered held on a $50,000 bond Wednesday after District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge him with revocation of probation.
Jonathon Wainwright, 43, was originally charged with trafficking of persons, internet stalking of a child and criminal conspiracy.
Wainwright’s next court date is May 26 at the Craighead County Circuit Courthouse.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Anthony Sullivan, 39, of Jonesboro, with felony third-degree domestic battery and misdemeanors second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor and public intoxication; $25,000 bond.
Devon Coleman, 20, of Jonesboro, with possession of marijuana with the purpose to deliver, fleeing and improper turn; $5,000 bond.
Vernon Gardner, 42, of Brookland, with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine less than 2 grams and public intoxication; $5,000 bond.
Roy Graves, 54, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and obstructing governmental operations; $50,000 bond.
Alexander Read, 28, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving less than $5,000 but more than $1,000; $5,000 bond.
Angel Mejia-Lopez, 31, of Jonesboro, with terroristic threatening; $15,000 bond.
