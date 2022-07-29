JONESBORO — Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with probation violation.
Gene Jones, 38, was given a $50,000 bond by Halsey.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Rain, heavy at times, and scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon. High 78F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: July 30, 2022 @ 6:06 am
JONESBORO — Special Judge Barbara Halsey found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with probation violation.
Gene Jones, 38, was given a $50,000 bond by Halsey.
In other cases, Halsey found probable cause to charge:
Chris Talburt, 43, of Cash, with felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $10,000 bond.
Bradley Scott Myers, 40, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 bond.
Zachary Loyd, 32, of Trumann, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug; $2,500 bond.
Rickie Lee Nash, 54, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $5,000 bond.
Lawrence Barshaw, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of marijuana; $2,500 bond.
Freda Best, 55, of Walnut Ridge, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and improper lighting on a vehicle; $1,500 bond.
Benny Leija, 43, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, misdemeanor tampering with evidence and no proof of insurance; $5,000 bond.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.