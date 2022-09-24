JONESBORO — The investigation into the July 17 death of Jonesboro police officer Vincent Parks has been given to the Pulaski County Prosecutor’s Office, according to state Rep. Fran Cavenaugh, R-Walnut Ridge.
Parks died on the first day of the police training academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock after participating in physical activity.
“(Arkansas State Police) has completed their investigation and the file has been submitted to the Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney’s office for review by their agency,” said Lester Hankins, chief of staff for the Department of Public Safety on Friday.
Larry Jegley, the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney, said Friday that the report from the state police would be reviewed by several attorneys in his office and himself. He had no timetable of when a decision on whether to file charges would be made.
Actual temperatures on July 17 were in the high 90s, according to National Weather Service records.
Cavenaugh said the Arkansas State Police, which is conducting an investigation into Parks’ death, has handed the case to the prosecutor’s office, which will determine whether to bring charges concerning the case. She said this is standard procedure in such cases.
After Parks’ death, Police Chief Rick Elliott pulled the other Jonesboro officers who were scheduled to undergo training at that academy. Those officers later attended the police academy at Black River Technical College in Pocahontas.
The Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training initially issued a statement that Parks had not undergone any physical activity, but later changed it, saying he had, according to published accounts.
AJ Gary, secretary of the state Department of Public Safety, was scheduled to testify on Sept. 16 before the Arkansas Legislative Council, but his appearance was canceled due to the ongoing investigation.
Gary took over as secretary soon after Parks’ death from Jami Cook, who had already planned to resign before the incident.
Cavenaugh and state Rep. Mark Berry, R-Ozark, sought the investigation following Parks’ death. Cavenaugh said Friday she wants to talk to Public Safety officials once the investigation is closed.
“I just want to get to the bottom of it, so we don’t have another tragedy occur again,” she said.
Elliott previously said because of statements given by the Camp Robinson academy staff that an investigation is warranted.
“The family (of Vincent Parks) deserves answers,” he said in August. “And our department deserves answers.”
Elliott said Department of Public Safety Director Jami Cook, whom he met with on July 17, was given bad information.
“I met with Director Cook that day,” he said. “I asked Cook to do an investigation.
“During this time some information she was given was incorrect.”
The staff reported that Parks exhibited symptoms of medical distress after reporting to the academy at 1 p.m. and before an initial exercise regimen began about 1:30 p.m.
However, Elliott said the recruits were immediately engaged in physical activity upon arriving at the camp. He said the recruits didn’t even get to change out of their clothing or unload their vehicles after they arrived.
