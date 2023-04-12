JONESBORO — With no old business and only one piece of new business on the agenda, the Craighead County Quorum Court quickly passed a resolution to authorize the county judge handle the closing for properties being purchased on W. Jefferson Avenue and S. Madison Street during Monday night’s meeting at the Criaghead County Courthouse Annex in downtown Jonesboro.

The resolution authorized Craighead County Judge Marvin Day to execute any and all contracts and documents at closing on behalf of the county for 300 and 302 W. Jefferson Ave. and 603 S. Madison St.