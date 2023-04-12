JONESBORO — With no old business and only one piece of new business on the agenda, the Craighead County Quorum Court quickly passed a resolution to authorize the county judge handle the closing for properties being purchased on W. Jefferson Avenue and S. Madison Street during Monday night’s meeting at the Criaghead County Courthouse Annex in downtown Jonesboro.
The resolution authorized Craighead County Judge Marvin Day to execute any and all contracts and documents at closing on behalf of the county for 300 and 302 W. Jefferson Ave. and 603 S. Madison St.
Although the court passed the resolution without much discussion, JP Terry Couch asked if 300 and 302 W. Jefferson Ave. is considered one lot, since it was supposed to be the purchase of two properties but had three addresses listed.
Day clarified that yes, it was being purchased as one property, noting the property was made up of one building and one gravel lot.
After which the court adjourned to subcommittees for further discussion of upcoming business matters including:
Transportation Committee:
two plat reviews for Duncan and Pine-Log Rd.
Public Service Committee:
a resolution to reappoint Kevin Bailey to MAPC Board.
Finance and Administration Committee:
an appropriation ordinance to add Fund 1005 to 2023 budget.
an appropriation ordinance to add Fund 3528 for Accountability Court STAR Court Grant Fund.
an appropriation ordinance to add funds to line 4004 in Road Fund for the purchase of equipment.
an appropriation ordinance to appropriate for three additional qualifying full-time law enforcement stipends.
