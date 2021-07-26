JONESBORO — There will be no request for a millage rate increase for Westside patrons, said Superintendent Scott Gauntt, as plans progress for a new facility.
The Arkansas Department of Elementary and Secondary Education approved $2.1 million for a new facility on Westside grounds that will be constructed directly in front of the existing high school.
Gauntt said with the state-approved funding and what finances the district have carefully managed, there will be no need to ask for a millage increase.
“Currently we are in a holding pattern waiting for plans from local architect Jeff Steiling,” Gauntt said. “Those drawing plans take months.”
Gauntt said Tate Construction was awarded the contract to oversee the new building.
“It will be 32,000 square feet and house 11 new classrooms, have a large new cafeteria and new restrooms.”
While the new building will eliminate the parking lot at the front of the high school, Gauntt said there will be parking on the other side of the new building.
“We are also going to take out the portable building at the north end of the campus and add parking there.”
Gauntt said the plan includes decommissioning the junior high building.
“We are still discussing what to do with that building,” he said.
The current cafeteria will be remodeled, Gauntt said, and will be the new location for five new classrooms that will house the district’s business and computer education courses.
Gauntt said while there have been some discussions on constructing new facades for the middle school and elementary to make each campus have a more unified look, those plans are currently on hold.
“That has been pushed back until we know what the new building will cost,” he said.
Gauntt said he estimates the new facility could cost between $1.5 and $2 million.
Westside is not the only area school district working on building projects.
Jonesboro Public Schools is continuing with the new high school cafeteria remodel.
Facilities Director Monroe Pointer was not available for an interview as of press time, but on June 8, Pointer gave a quick update on the high school kitchen renovation is over 50 percent finished. The first inspection is scheduled for the middle of this month.
Another construction project, going on at Jonesboro Public Schools construction project is also in the planning stages.
John Mixon with Cooper Mixon Architects spoke to school board members in June about the new MacArthur project.
Mixon told the school board construction will begin this summer in the middle of campus.
He said once this phase is complete students will be moved into the new building and then the front part of the campus will be demolished then the next phase will be a gym and cafeteria expansion.
Valley View Public Schools is also working on school improvement construction projects.
Roland Popejoy, Valley View curriculum director said they have broken ground for the new women’s field-house and currently have the foundation set.
The board approved a $1,808,625 construction bid from Nabholz Construction to build the new facility designed by Steiling Architects.
In a previous interview with The Sun, Superintendent Bryan Russell said the construction project has been on his wish list for some time.
“We really haven’t had a female dressing facility,” he said.
Russell said the new facility will have a dressing room, a weight room and televisions to review films of performances.
Popejoy said there are two more projects in the pipeline.
“The next project will be the junior high addition, which will focus on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) classrooms,” Popejoy said. “There will be classrooms for robotics, computer science, radio and television, and classrooms for our EAST labs.”
Popejoy said the classrooms will be added to the west side of the junior high building.
“We are still working on a few preliminary things such as final planning with the architect and funding with the state,” he said.
The third project is the intermediate cafeteria.
“We are still working on the utilities underground where we would have the cafeteria,” Popejoy said. “We are looking at options prior to us being able to finalize the project.”
