Project H.E.A.R.T. Expands

A.J. Acceus of Plantation Florida (left), a New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University second-year student, explains to Kelis Stevens of Arkadelphia and Kyla Thrower of Camden about the pig heart they were dissecting on Wednesday during the Project H.E.A.R.T. (Health Education, Advocacy, Reflection, and Training) summer program in the anatomy lab at the NYITCOM at AState in Jonesboro. Casey Pearce, director of external relations and marketing NYITCOM at AState, said the girls are part of 10-student group from Southwest Arkansas participating this week through Henderson State University in Arkadelphia.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University continues to expand its Project H.E.A.R.T. (Health Education, Advocacy, Reflection, and Training) summer program.

This week, 10 students from Southwest Arkansas are participating through Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, according to Casey Pearce, director of external relations and marketing for NYITCOM at AState.