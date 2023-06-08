Project H.E.A.R.T. Expands

JONESBORO — New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University continues to expand its Project H.E.A.R.T. (Health Education, Advocacy, Reflection, and Training) summer program.
This week, 10 students from Southwest Arkansas are participating through Henderson State University in Arkadelphia, according to Casey Pearce, director of external relations and marketing for NYITCOM at AState.
“When Henderson State University joined the ASU system, we began engaging HSU leadership about potential collaboration opportunities,” Pearce said. “This is the first of those we’re executing.”
Pearce noted that following this week’s partnership with Hendeson State, they’ll have about 40 students, mostly from Northeast Arkansas, on campus for another full week of camp.
According to Pearce, the camp, which began in 2017, was aimed at enlightening students about future careers in health care and providing information on higher education and community health.
“It’s completely free to rising high school juniors and seniors and is aimed at students who are interested in healthcare careers,” he said. “NYITCOM medical students serve as counselors for the event. Participants learn about a day in the life of a medical student, hear about the undergraduate admissions process, and engage in educational activities that include a pig heart dissection in our anatomy lab.”
Professionals from a variety of healthcare careers speak to the students as well.
