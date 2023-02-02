BROOKLAND — As high school students across Northeast Arkansas prepare for prom, the 2023 Northeast Arkansas Chain Reaction Youth Council Prom Fashion Show will be coming to Brookland High School a week from Saturday.
According to a press release from the Northeast Arkansas Chain Reaction Youth Council (NEACRYC), Make-A-Wish is the beneficiary of this year’s annual Prom Fashion Show.
The show will be held on Feb. 11 beginning at 7 p.m. in the Brookland High School Auditorium at 100 W. School Street in Brookland, where 60 high school models from Bay, Harrisburg, Jonesboro, Nettleton, Ridgefield, Trumann, Valley View and Westside schools will showcase the latest and hottest in both formal wear and after-prom fashions for 2023, according to the release.
NEACRYC Member Tyler Taber said in an email that the prom show is a great event in which models from area high schools will model attire to raise money and awareness for national organizations.
“This year we are raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation,” Taber said. “Our goal is to raise enough money for our organization to grant a wish to a local NEA child.”
Northeast Arkansas Chain Reaction Youth Council Advisor Sherry Bobbitt agreed, stating that Make-A-Wish’s mission is to “create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses,” so the NEACRYC’s goal is to raise $10,000 for Make-A-Wish, which is how much it takes to grant a wish.
“All donation’s are welcome,” she said, noting that businesses can still get sponsorship packages that range from $300 to $2,500 depending on the package.
Bobbitt said on Wednesday that although the show began back in the 1980s through the March of Dimes, the NEACRYC took it over in 2018 after the March of Dimes moved from the Northeast Arkansas area.
The press release stated that NEACRYC is a high school organization committed to serving and bettering the communities of Northeast Arkansas with integrity through fundraising events and spreading awareness for both local and national causes while developing the leadership skills of the young adults who are members of the council.
According to the Northeast Arkansas Chain Reaction Youth Council website, the NEACRYC, which Bobbit said can have up to 35 members, is a non-profit organization that was formerly recognized as the March of Dimes Chain Reaction Youth Council.
“We have 25 exceptional council members this year from several local Northeast Arkansas high schools,” Bobbit said, noting that the youth council members are selected through an application and interview process, similar to the process they use for additional show models.
These members play a critical role in letting the community know about events like this, she stated.
“We have found that our current youth members are wonderful at efficiently spreading the message on our events by word of mouth and through social media,” she continued.
The main sponsor for the show is Riggs Cat this year, according to the press release. However, Bobbit said they have four business that are helping with the fashions for the show – Jessica’s Bridal in Bay, Emma and Kait’s Bridal and Formal and Men N’ Black Tuxedos in Jonesboro for formal wear; as well as SteamRoller Blues in Jonesboro for after-prom wear.
Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased from any council member or model, and at the door at the time of the show.
“We usually have between 500 to 700 people in attendance at the show,” she said, “Although we have had up to 1,200 in past, but after COVID hit the numbers dropped off a bit.”
For more information about the show or to make a donation to Make-A-Wish, visit the NEACRYC on social media via Instagram or Facebook.
To be a sponsor for the show, contact Bobbitt via email at sherry.bobbitt76@gmail.com.
For more information about the NEACRYC visit https://neacryc.square.site.
