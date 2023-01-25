JONESBORO — The trouble with prosecuting attorneys being elected or appointed to circuit judgeships is that it can temporary clog up the district’s legal system.
Because prosecutors have been involved in major criminal cases, they must recuse themselves if the matter comes before them.
On Jan. 10, 2023, Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed Keith Chrestman to fill the unexpired term of Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer for the 2nd Judicial District’s Division 4 position.
Circuit Judge Scott Ellington, the district’s 12th Division judge, is being handed over many of Chrestman’s cases.
Chrestman has served as the prosecuting attorney after being appointed by Hutchinson to fill Scott Ellington’s position after he was elected circuit judge in 2020.
Thyer was elected to the Arkansas Court of Appeals in November after running unopposed. After serving as a deputy prosecuting attorney and practicing law in a general practice for a number of years, Thyer was appointed circuit judge by Gov. Mike Huckabee in 2005 and again by Gov. Mike Beebe in 2007. She is now in her 17th year as circuit judge having been elected without opposition in successive terms beginning in 2008.
Ellington was elected to the Division 12 seat of the 2nd Judicial District. He took office on Jan. 1, 2021. The same occurrence occurred when Ellington took office as judge in 2021. Cases had to be passed to other judges because of his involvement in criminal cases he worked on.
According to records released last week by the Craighead County Circuit Clerk’s Office, well over 200 cases have been transferred to Ellington’s Division 12 post.
April Ramsdon, trial court administrator for 1st Judicial Judge Pam Honeycutt, the presiding judge for the 2nd Judicial District, said it takes several years for trials to dwindle down from the now-judges who prosecuted the case.
She said an amended plan for caseloads will be sent next month to Chief Justice Dan Kemp of the Arkansas Supreme Court for approval.
