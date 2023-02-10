JONESBORO — The building that formerly housed the TeleTech call center has a new owner and will soon have new tenants.
Haag Brown Commercial purchased the 65,000-square-foot structure on 5 acres at 2908 S. Caraway Road in January.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
JONESBORO — The building that formerly housed the TeleTech call center has a new owner and will soon have new tenants.
Haag Brown Commercial purchased the 65,000-square-foot structure on 5 acres at 2908 S. Caraway Road in January.
M&F Investments LLC of Paducah, Kentucky, sold the property for $4.375 million, according to real estate documents filed in the Craighead County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
The site will be known as UrbanTech to emphasize the cutting-edge technology infrastructure integrated into a sophisticated Class A office space, Haag Brown said in a news release.
Red River Pharmacy will occupy the former VA Clinic space at the southwest corner of the building with S&H Systems residing in the remainder of the space.
Not only is the facility fully equipped with the fastest 5G network and fiber cable but it’s also decked out with meeting rooms, a full cafeteria, a coffee bar and a gym, said Josh Brown, a principal owner of Haag Brown.
“The framework is already in place for this to be an incredible place to office,” Brown said. “The interior is built out as an ultra-modern tech space with cool amenities. Local food trucks and a popular coffee shop are stable landmarks established in the parking lot of the building.
Brown said the building will be polished with the addition of landscaping and signage.
“The result will be a space where employees love to work, and customers love visiting,” Brown said.
S&H Systems is a facility automation and software solutions provider to large and small businesses in a variety of industries.
Red River Pharmacy, which also has locations in Little Rock, Texarkana and Tyler, Texas, specializes in a variety of home infusion and nuclear pharmacy services. Developing therapeutic methods of treatment including antibiotic therapy, home inotropes, chemotherapy, cardiologytherapeutics and general nuclear medicine are among the health care services provided.
Zac Qualls, Haag Brown executive broker, also worked on the project.
“It was a pleasure working with our out-of-state owners of the building throughout this process,” Qualls said. “I want to thank them for entrusting our firm on a local level to not only lease the building, but also sell the asset for them.”
Stonebridge Construction is the contractor for the project.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.