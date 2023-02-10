230210-JS-UrbanTech-photo

An artist’s rendering shows planned exterior changes to the former TeleTech building, 2908 S. Caraway Road.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — The building that formerly housed the TeleTech call center has a new owner and will soon have new tenants.

Haag Brown Commercial purchased the 65,000-square-foot structure on 5 acres at 2908 S. Caraway Road in January.