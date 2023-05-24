JONESBORO — A proposal to relocate a medical marijuana dispensary from the Brookland area remains in limbo.

NEA Full Spectrum, 12001 Highway 49 North, was granted approval last July to relocate to Paragould. However, the company now wants to move to 3603 Hudson Drive, just off of East Johnson Avenue at Hilltop in Jonesboro.

