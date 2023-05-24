JONESBORO — A proposal to relocate a medical marijuana dispensary from the Brookland area remains in limbo.
NEA Full Spectrum, 12001 Highway 49 North, was granted approval last July to relocate to Paragould. However, the company now wants to move to 3603 Hudson Drive, just off of East Johnson Avenue at Hilltop in Jonesboro.
The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission voted April 6 to table the request because of opposition from an already existing dispensary in Jonesboro. CROP, which operates at 2929 S. Caraway Road. Last Thursday, it was tabled again until the commission’s June 1 meeting.
Attorneys for CROP contended that the Hudson Drive location would be too close to a facility that provides services for the developmentally disabled.
In the meantime, an enforcement agent for the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, which also enforces medical marijuana regulations, investigated the complaint regarding services provided by Families Inc., 1815 Pleasant Grove Road.
The agent determined Families Inc., located about 860 feet from the proposed dispensary, is not a facility for the developmentally disabled.
In its application, NEA Full Spectrum provided a surveyor’s report showing that there are no churches, schools or daycare facilities located within 1,500 feet of the proposed location on Hudson Drive.
But Annie Depper, an attorney representing CROP, renewed the argument that Families Inc., located about 860 feet from the proposed site, does, indeed provide services for the developmentally disabled.
Depper also argued that NEA Full Spectrum, originally licensed for Rector in Clay County, is “getting farther and farther away from the rural area” it was intended to serve.
But NEA Full Spectrum’s attorney, Abtin Mehdizadegan, argued that CROP is simply throwing up roadblocks to preserve its Jonesboro monopoly.
“This change of location will do nothing but help patients,” Mehdizadegan said. Because Jonesboro is one of the largest cities in the state, rural residents feed into the city for other services, he said.
Depper also countered NEA Full Spectrum’s argument that legalism of recreational marijuana in Missouri, which went into effect in February, has cut into sales.
The nearest Missouri dispensary is in Kennett, Depper said. Moving from Brookland to Hilltop would only reduce driving time from Missouri by 10 minutes, she said.
She also claimed that sales increased from 109.11 pounds in February to 116.19 pounds in March.
Both dispensaries are among the state’s top sellers, said Scott Hardin, the commission’s spokesman.
In 2022, CROP ranked fourth in overall sales out of 38 dispensaries, selling 3,317 pounds.
NEA Full Spectrum ranked 10th with 1,661 pounds sold.
