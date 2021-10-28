JONESBORO — Craighead County residents are invited to take part in the discussion as new quorum court district maps are being considered, Jennifer Clack, the county’s election coordinator said.
Every 10 years, following the official U.S. Census count, the county has to redraw the boundaries of districts represented by the county’s 13 justices of the peace.
Clack, the county’s election coordinator, said a consulting company was hired to develop options for adjusting the boundaries to account for population shifts. But she said resident involvement in the process is important, too.
“There may be citizens who have ideas we haven’t thought of because they live there,” Clack said Thursday. “So we want to be able to hear everybody.”
The consulting company, EFS Geotechnologies, has prepared three options for the commission and residents to consider.
The three options can be found online at: https:// craigheadcountyar.gov/residential/elections/2021 -redistricting.
Beginning next Thursday through Nov. 19, residents will be able to visit the Craighead County Election Annex, 315 W. Jefferson Ave., to compare the options in person, ask questions and offer suggestions. The building will be open from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., and from 2 to 5 p.m. during that time.
Residents may provide comments via email at: commissioners@craigheadcounty.org.
The goal is to have equal populations and fair distribution of minority populations in each district, Clack said.
Because of the large growth in population in Brookland, District 11 will be smaller in land mass. The western border will now be Arkansas 351 north of the Jonesboro city limits. The district would extend eastward to the Mississippi County line.
District 7, in the Valley View area will also become more compact because of growth. District 6, which covers Jonesboro’s industrial area and the residential area toward Brookland, also would become more compact.
Of particular interest to residents of the county’s eastern district is whether Monette will be in District 11, which will be dominated by Brookland’s population, or District 12, which also includes Lake City and Caraway.
“So, I’m just trying to get as much feedback from that area as much as possible,” Clack said.
While county district lines are being redrawn, so too are state House and Senate boundaries.
That process is handled by the state Board of Apportionment, which includes Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Secretary of State John Thurston.
That panel was scheduled to meet at 10:30 a.m. today at the state Capitol to consider proposed maps. The maps will go out for a public comment period of 30 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.