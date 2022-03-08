Recent letters concerning musical instruments in church services reminded me of something a wise Christian lady who works in a medical capacity taught me. I was her patient and she was trying her best to help me. In the course of a conversation about church services, she said something that left a lasting impression.
She said, "We don't go to church for God's benefit. He is fine. We go to soak up that wonderful positive spiritual energy that nourishes us and strengthens our faith. It is healing and healthy. God knew life would be easier if we had that to help us each week. "
I thought about that and realized I had both felt the benefits of that so plainly and simply-expressed truth, yet also had missed feeling those benefits when I did not attend service. I also realized those feelings varied depending on the type of service I had attended.
One of the services that just didn’t give me those positive spiritual feelings seemed to really enliven most of the people attending. A long-time friend and faithful Christian I know truly benefits from the type of service that I don't find spiritually uplifting.
This fact leads me to question: did God make us different enough that we actually need different types of services for different people? Or maybe our life experiences have taught us to send and receive love and praise in different ways? Could it be that God is providing the best that's available to all of us for our individual spiritual recharge?
One thing I know for sure we are all better off lifting each other up and doing the best we can with what we understand and can truly and faithfully handle today.
Perhaps the most important question I ask is am I doing what 1 Corinthians 16:14 says, "Let all that you do be done with love.”?
Sharon Thomas
Jonesboro
