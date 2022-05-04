JONESBORO — The three candidates for 2nd Judicial District prosecuting attorney laid out their reasons why they should be elected during a forum Wednesday at the Jonesboro Kiwanis Club.
Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Martin Lilly, defense attorney Sonia Fonticiella and former Deputy Prosecutor Corey Seats are seeking the office in the May 24 primary election.
The 2nd Judicial District comprises Craighead, Clay, Greene, Poinsett, Crittenden and Mississippi counties in Northeast Arkansas.
Seats, who resigned from the prosecutor’s office in May 2021 after serving there since 1999, stressed his 20-years experience as a full-time deputy prosecutor, saying he prosecuted thousands of cases during his tenure there.
A Brookland resident, who grew up there, Seats said he’s a graduate of Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville.
After three years of active duty with the U.S. Army he joined the Arkansas National Guard.
“I decided I wanted to be a prosecutor,” Seats said. “Everything in my adult life pointed to this position.”
Fonticiella, who grew up in Paragould and also graduated from the UA School of Law in Fayetteville, said as a teenager she often came to Jonesboro for volleyball and never worried about violence.
A former full-time public defender, she said she has vast experience with federal and state criminal cases.
“I want to make sure we keep people safe,” Fonticiella said.
She cited her experience as a trial lawyer and as a manager.
Lilly said the prosecutor’s office filed 5,972 cases in 2021.
He said he was the prosecutor in five murder cases that ended in convictions last year, including the conviction of Shawn Cone, who’s serving a life without parole sentence in prison.
“You have to be experienced to do this job,” Lilly said.
He said he’s the only one in the race to try homicide cases.
Lilly graduated from ASU and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s Law School.
The candidates were asked why they would be the best choice for the prosecutor’s job.
Fonticiella said the rules of evidence apply to both prosecutors and defense lawyers. She said she’s spent thousands of hours with defendants and many “don’t think there are consequences” for their actions.
She said she wants to change that.
Fonticiella said some of the people she defended will be scared of her as a prosecutor.
“I have spent my career” involved in tough cases, she said.
Lilly used a football analogy, saying someone who plays defense doesn’t mean they would be a good quarterback.
“Playing defense is one thing, playing offense is different,” he said.
Seats said prosecutors enforce the law and see that defendants get a fair trial.
“Our system is that defendants are innocent until proven guilty,” he said.
Lilly said regardless of who wins the race, there will be changes in the staff at the prosecutor’s office. He said he wants to go after the most serious offenders.
“Too often there weren’t consequences,” Lilly said.
Seats noted there were 22 prosecutors in the district with only seven full time. He said prosecutors were handling twice the caseloads that they should. He said he wants to work with lawmakers to increase the funding for the prosecutor’s office.
Fonticiella said there are two things she wants to improve. First, she said communication with law enforcement needs improvement. Second, she said the electronic filings needs updating to allow better communication between counties.
“It would make it easier to go to trial faster,” Fonticiella said.
Seats said as the chief law enforcement officer in the district, a prosecutor is responsible for the public’s safety. But, he said, a prosecutor must be fair.
“A prosecutor doesn’t look at a case through a police officer’s eyes to see if the case should be prosecuted,” Seats said.
He said the goal is to see that justice is served.
Lilly spoke of receiving a probable cause affidavit from a police officer on an alleged rape case that he said didn’t have sufficient evidence, so charges weren’t filed.
He said he approves of the work by specialty courts, like drug, veterans and other cases.
In their closing statements, the candidates outlined why they are the right person for the job.
“I’m proud to have worked as a defense attorney and a prosecutor,” Lilly said. “This job is more than a slogan.”
“I have the experience to do this job,” Fonticiella said. “This job is to do justice. I’ve been in the courtroom for a long time.”
Seats cited his experience as a certified law enforcement instructor.
“You have to be able to look at a case file and make a decision,” he said.
If no candidate receives the majority of votes on May 24, the top two candidates would face-off in the November general election.
