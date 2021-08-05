JONESBORO — Second Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman said Thursday that Flando Montgomery’s 55-year prison sentence remains in effect.
Chrestman issued a statement:
“Two things. First Circuit Judge Randy Philhours did not reduce Flando Montgomery’s 55-year sentence. Our office will contact the Arkansas Sentencing Commission and request that they review the Sentencing Order in this complex case and confirm that it reflects the 55-year sentence. If changes are needed, we’ll make them. And second, Mr. Montgomery’s letter to Judge Philhours was postmarked about one month after he’d signed the Sentencing Order.”
In the Sentencing Order, Montgomery was sentenced to 40 years in prison for first-degree murder with a 10-year enhancement; 60 years for two counts of attempt murder with a total of 20 years for enhancements; 40 years for aggravated robbery with five years for enhancement; 20 years for first-degree battery with a 10-year enhancement; and 36 years for six counts of aggravated assault with a 60-year enhancement.
On the final page of the Sentencing Order is a line, “Total time for all offenses in months: 480.”
The order was dated June 25 but it wasn’t electronically filed by the Circuit clerk’s office until Wednesday.
Cindy Murphy, communications director for the Arkansas Department of Corrections, which the Sentencing Commission is part of, said on Thursday, “The Arkansas Sentencing Commission does not have the authority to change sentencing orders. Prosecuting Attorney Chrestman’s office contacted the Commission this morning, and our staff provided technical assistance on completing the sentencing order for Flando Montgomery to ensure that enhancements are correctly notated and that the order adequately reflects Mr. Montgomery’s sentence.”
Willard Proctor Jr., Montgomery’s attorney, said via email that he was grateful the judge reduced Montgomery’s sentence.
“First, let me say how incredibly grateful that we are to Judge Randy Philhours in how he wrestled with the appropriate sentence in this case” Proctor wrote. “It took a special kind of courage for Judge Philhours to step out as he did.”
“I believe that Judge Philhours correctly and compassionately reduced Mr. Montgomery’s sentence to 40 years. Mr. Montgomery is a young man. He has much to offer to society. But, in the end, I believe that after a thoughtful review of the case law, Judge Philhours believed that he couldn’t reduce the sentence.
“So, unfortunately, the sentence of 55 years was imposed today,” Proctor said Thursday. “We will be filing an appeal.”
According to the Arkansas Sentencing Commission website on Sentencing Orders:
“Total Time to Be Served: Only enter a number in this space for a sentence to the ADC or an ACC facility via judicial transfer. This section is necessary in determining how long the offender is to be held. It is especially important to avoid problems when additional suspended sentences are imposed, multiple counts or cases are run consecutively, or there is an additional term of incarceration due to an enhancement. Do not include SIS time in the total time to be served.”
