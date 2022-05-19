JONESBORO — Running for prosecuting attorney in the six-county 2nd Judicial District is an expensive proposition. And for the three candidates seeking the position, much of the money is coming out of their own pockets, pre-election campaign contribution and expenditure reports filed this week by the candidates show.
Voters will select their preference on Tuesday. If no one gets a majority of the votes, a runoff will be held as part of the general election in November.
The winner will succeed Keith Chrestman, who was appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to complete the unexpired term of Scott Ellington. Ellington is now a circuit judge. State law prevents Chrestman from running for the position.
The district includes Craighead, Greene, Poinsett, Clay, Mississippi and Crittenden counties.
Sonia Fonticiella of Paragould lent her campaign a total of $100,000 and collected $59,890 in contributions from supporters. As of Monday, her campaign had spent $61,078.69. Most of that spending has been done in the past month.
As early voting got underway, Fonticiella had $98,811.31 available for the campaign, according to her report.
Martin Lilly of Jonesboro infused a $30,000 personal loan into his campaign in February. His report shows he has collected $24,150 in contributions and spent $42,392.91. That left $11,757.09 available for the final week of the campaign.
Corey Seats of Jonesboro reported a total of $28,000 in personal loans to his campaign. Seats had also received $35,082 in contributions to his campaign. By Monday, Seats had spent $61,411.20 on his campaign. That left $1,670.80 for the final days of the campaign.
