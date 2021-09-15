JONESBORO — The capital murder trial of Shawn Gregory Cone got under way Wednesday with Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Martin Lilly telling jurors that prosecutors would show a timeline that points to Cone being guilty in the slaying of Alissa Reynolds on Dec. 2, 2019.
“Video from (Reynolds’) work shows her with clothes she was wearing when her body was found,” Lilly said. “She was stabbed at least 70 times.”
He also said when Cone was arrested in Key West, Fla., he had a list of countries with him that didn’t have an extradition treaty with the United States.
Jonesboro police Sgt. Jason Chester testified he, Sgt. Lane Holmes and another officer were the first on the scene after a woman called Jonesboro police on Dec. 8 and asked them to make a welfare check on Reynolds after she was unable to get in touch with her.
Chester said after knocking on doors and windows, he detected the odor of a human body in a state of decomposition
He said officers broke through the back door and found a chaise lounge with blankets, quilts and towels piled on it. Underneath they discovered Reynolds’ body. He said officers then left the house and contacted the Criminal Investigation Division at JPD and the county coroner. They waited until officers arrived with a search warrant, Chester testified.
He said there were no signs of forced entry into the residence when they arrived.
Gerald Coleman, Cone’s attorney, asked Chester if the residence on Brac Place was near the Southside Softball Complex and did the complex have a high volume of traffic.
“Yes,” Chester responded.
Byron Holt, a neighbor of Reynolds testified that he had two security cameras on his house and that his truck in also backed into the driveway with it dash cam recording 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
He said when he saw all of the police officers at Reynolds’ house, he went over and told them about the cameras that point toward Reynolds’ house.
Lilly said Cone used Reynolds’ bank cards several times in the following week after she was killed.
A liquor store worker said Cone came into the store on the evening of Dec. 2, 2019, and bought a 30-pack of Bud Light and a bottle of champagne. He paid for the purchase with one of Reynolds’ cards.
He also purchased an iPhone and iPad from a local store using her credit card, a clerk at the store, Steve Ivy, testified. He also said Cone smelled of alcohol.
“He said he was moving to Key West to take a bartending job,” Ivy said.
Cone told him he would be making good money.
Melissa Henson, the controller at Axis LLC in Paragould, where Reynolds worked, said a man called her on Dec. 3 and identified himself as Shawn. He told her Reynolds was sick and not coming into work. Henson testified Cone called again the next day and told her Reynolds had the flu.
The trial continues today in Craighead County Courthouse.
