JONESBORO — The 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Monday that Craighead County’s managing deputy prosecuting attorney, Charlene Davidson, was awarded the Specialty Court Prosecuting Attorney of the Year Award on Thursday.
Davidson said it is a great honor to serve in the Craighead County Drug Court.
“Our Drug Court team is the best in the State of Arkansas,” she said. “We work very hard to help the participants meet their goal of sobriety. Drug Court is a collaborative process to help each individual participant with their particular issue. Whether it be obtaining a GED, obtaining a driver’s license, or finding full-time employment. To witness our participants change their lives is the best part of my job. I am overwhelmed by this honor.”
Specialty Courts address the root causes of a defendant’s involvement in the justice system and offer a non-adversarial treatment approach. Arkansas began using specialty courts in 1994. Currently, there are a total of 49 adult drug courts, 16 juvenile drug courts, 14 DWI courts, five HOPE & Swift courts, 16 veterans courts, five alternative sentencing courts, two family treatment courts and two mental health courts.
Prosecuting Attorney Sonia Fonticiella said Davidson is a huge asset to her office.
“Her dedication to restorative justice is second to none,” Fonticiella said.
“Ms. Davidson’s dedication to assisting those with issues we can treat benefits not only the individual she is prosecuting, but all the citizens of the 2nd Judicial District. When we can help a person get their life on the right track, we address crime at its root cause. I am beyond grateful for Ms. Davidson’s hard work and dedication to the citizens she represents as a deputy prosecuting attorney.”
