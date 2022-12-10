Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Cooper of Walnut Ridge will serve as a high-ranking official in the state Attorney General’s Office, Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin announced Friday. Griffin will become attorney general in January.
Cooper will serve as senior assistant attorney general for special prosecutions.
Cooper will leave office as prosecutor for the Third Judicial District at the end of this year. He previously served as the city attorney for Hoxie, Walnut Ridge, Black Rock, Imboden, and Ravenden.
He is a graduate of Arkansas State University and the University of Arkansas School of Law.
Griffin, who will replace Leslie Rutledge, announced key appointments and his plans to reorganize the office in a news release.
“I first want to thank Attorney General Rutledge for her assistance and cooperation during our transition,” Griffin said. “I am excited to announce my senior staff and restructuring. This talented team will serve with excellence and the highest level of professionalism. They share my commitment to protecting Arkansans from criminals, unscrupulous actors, and an overreaching federal government.”
Rutledge will succeed Griffin as lieutenant governor in January.
