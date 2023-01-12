JONESBORO — On Oct. 31, 2022, the state dropped the charges in a rape and internet stalking of a child case from 2018, according to court records.
Karess Jones, 46, whose address is now listed at Forrest City, was charged in connection with a December 2017 report.
According to a probable cause affidavit at the time, “It was reported to the CAC (Crimes Against Children) division that a female was raped when she was 6 or 7 years old by a relative, Karess Jones. The victim is now 9 (as of 2018) years of age and on 12-27-17 the victim was playing with her best friend and told her that her relative had sex with her when she was younger.
“During the interview with the victim, she gives a very detailed description of the bedroom that it took place in,” the affidavit states. “She said (a woman) left the residence to go to the store and left her home alone with Karess. She said she went to the bedroom to take a nap, and he came in the room with his clothes off and got on the bed.”
According to the affidavit, the child said he pulled her pants down and asked her if she wanted to have sex and when she said no he tried to penetrate her but was unable to.
“She said at this time (the woman) came home and yelled to see where he was at, and he told her he was changing clothes,” the affidavit continues. “She said that was not true and he actually jumped in the closet and started putting his clothes back on. The victim stated days prior to this incident, Karess made her watch a couple of porn videos and told her that they were going to do this someday.”
On Oct. 31, prosecutors made a motion to nolle prosequi for good cause, dropping the charges.
“The State lacks sufficient evidence at this time to proceed with prosecution, as the victim refuses to cooperate in prosecution at this time and is emotionally unable to proceed with a trial in this matter,” prosecutors wrote.
Then-Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer signed off on the dropping of charges.
In the case, Craighead County prosecutors were seeking to use another filing that indicates that more than 20 years ago, Jones was accused of rape in Craighead County in 2002. The victim was 3 years old at the time of the incident. He was tried twice by jury and subsequently acquitted after the second trial.
Jones was again accused of rape in Craighead County in 2004. The victim in that case was about 13 years old at the time of the incident. This time, Jones was convicted after a trial and sentenced to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction.
Later, in 2010, Jones was accused of rape a by 17-year-old in Lawrence County. The accusations centered around an encounter 10 years before, when the victim was 7. Criminal charges were not filed in the matter.
In 2014, Jones was accused of striking his ex-girlfriend with a car. The victim in the 2018 rape case had been in the vehicle with Jones, according to an incident report.
He’d also been convicted in September 2015 of two counts of failing to register as a sex offender and two counts of being a sex offender living near a school or daycare. The charges earned Jones a 12-year sentence in a state prison. He’s currently out on parole, but prosecutors are seeking an arrest warrant in the case.
The amended filing also charges Jones as a habitual offender, citing past burglary and drugs charges dating back to 1994.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.