JONESBORO — A $50,000 vandalism case in Jonesboro proves that no one is safe from crime.
On Monday afternoon, a residence in the 300 block of Sagewood Drive was reported by Justin Hagood, 42, of Paragould, to be vandalized. Hagood is the husband of 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Sonia Fonticiella Hagood.
Justin Hagood is the owner of the house, which sustained damages to all of the floors of the house, extensive damage to the house’s Sheetrock and broken pipes in the kitchen, a broken window and damage to the washing machine, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Sonia F. Hagood said Tuesday that her husband had filed an eviction notice to the renter of the home, giving them 45 days to vacate the residence. Her husband discovered the damage while inspecting the house.
Sonia F. Hagood said if the case is brought to trial, the state Prosecutor Coordinator’s Office will assign a special prosecutor to handle the case to avoid any perception of a conflict of interest.
“I won’t be involved with it,” she said Tuesday. “The filing (of charges) will be made by someone else.”
The police report lists a suspect as a 46-year-old woman and doesn’t name her.
At the same residence, on Nov. 17, 2022, Christopher Anthony Rudley, 18, was shot in the face and killed at about 9:08 p.m.
A 14-year-old old boy was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and theft by receiving of a firearm.
A Del-Ton 5.56-caliber AR-15-style rifle was recovered from the scene, the report states.
That gun was reported stolen on Oct. 11, 2022, during an aggravated robbery in the 1800 block of Cedar Heights Drive, according to a police report. A 30-year-old man told police he was robbed at gunpoint by five males, who took two guns from him.
