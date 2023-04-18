JONESBORO — About a dozen students and parents gathered Saturday at the Craighead County Courthouse to protest against gun violence in schools.
Salem Calderon, a sophomore at Nettleton High School, and Faith Julian, a sophomore at Jonesboro High School, were among the students in attendance.
The two formed the group Peaceful Protest against Gun Violence. A second rally will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the courthouse.
On April 5, several high schools in the area held a walkout to protest gun violence at schools, Calderon said.
“We want safer schools,” Calderon said. “People die from it. We need action.”
Julian echoed Calderon’s sentiments.
“We want people to listen. We need better gun laws,” she said. “We need more facilities to help with mental illness.”
Both teens said the rally wasn’t anti-gun, they just want stricter laws for acquiring a firearm, including better background checks.
Julian said fights at JHS were common. She said active shooter drills aren’t helping.
“Most of the (school) shooters are former students of the schools,” Julian said.
She pointed to an incident that occurred at the school in January.
On Jan. 4, a 15-year-old student at Jonesboro High School was arrested after police said he pointed a loaded .22-caliber pistol at another student.
The suspect, whose name wasn’t released because of his age, pointed the gun at a 17-year-old student who entered a restroom at the school at about 2 p.m., a police report said.
The victim told officer Rayonica Thomas that when in the restroom the suspect reached into his right pocket and pulled out a firearm. He said the suspect then pointed it at as though he would shoot him.
The suspect then pulled the slide on the firearm and showed him than the gun was loaded. The victim said the suspect laughed and stepped away so the victim could leave the restroom.
Thomas wrote in her report that the victim notified her of the incident and they located the suspect in a classroom. She escorted the suspect out of the classroom and to the school office.
Thomas wrote that during a frisk of the suspect, a “solid object hit the knuckles on my right hand. I then then cuffed Arrestee No. 1 … I searched his person and found a Jennings .22 caliber pistol in the right pocket of basketball shorts he had on underneath his joggers.
“I removed the firearm and removed the magazine. I then ejected a bullet out of the chamber.”
The suspect was found to be on juvenile probation and was transported to the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center.
Julian said schools need bulletproof protection walls for classrooms. She said she fears going to school every day.
“Lawmakers don’t want to call it a gun problem,” Calderon said.
“They’d rather ban books and drag queens than address the problems,” Julian said.
In the latest school shooting on March 27, six people, including three 9-year-olds and three adults, were shot to death at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville, The Covenant School.
The alleged shooter is a former student at the school.
According to CNN, the attack was the deadliest U.S. school shooting in nearly a year and the 19th shooting at a school or university so far in 2023 that left at least one person wounded.
