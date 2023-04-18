Protest

Sarah White-Martinie holds a sign protesting gun violence in schools on Saturday at the Craighead County Courthouse. Her daughter, Belle, was also at the event.

JONESBORO — About a dozen students and parents gathered Saturday at the Craighead County Courthouse to protest against gun violence in schools.

Salem Calderon, a sophomore at Nettleton High School, and Faith Julian, a sophomore at Jonesboro High School, were among the students in attendance.