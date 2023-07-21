JONESBORO — The parents of Jayden Jessie Prunty, 22, who was shot and killed by a Jonesboro police officer on Feb. 9, 2022, are suing the officer, Police Chief Rick Elliott and the City of Jonesboro for wrongful death in federal court.

Sherry Renee Prunty and Gregory Alexander Prunty Sr. filed the lawsuit on June 5.

