JONESBORO — The parents of Jayden Jessie Prunty, 22, who was shot and killed by a Jonesboro police officer on Feb. 9, 2022, are suing the officer, Police Chief Rick Elliott and the City of Jonesboro for wrongful death in federal court.
Sherry Renee Prunty and Gregory Alexander Prunty Sr. filed the lawsuit on June 5.
Jayden Prunty was walking down Spruce Street, returning from the Express Mart on North Church Street where he purchased snacks, when officer Corey Obregon stopped behind Prunty and got out of his patrol car, according to the plaintiffs’ lawsuit.
“At the time Officer Obregon exited his vehicle, he did not have reasonable suspicion to believe Jayden had committed a crime or was in the process of committing a crime,” the lawsuit said. “Defendant Obregon approached Jayden Prunty and stated that he was stopping Jayden because ‘we are doing a little bit of drug interdiction in the area’ and ‘community policing.’ As there was no reasonable suspicion or arguable probable cause that Jayden Prunty was committing a crime, this was a consensual encounter.
“Despite the lack of any indication that Jayden was engaged in any criminal activity, Officer Obregon demanded that Jayden stop and talk to him. This constituted a seizure within the confines of the Fourth Amendment without reasonable suspicion or arguable probable cause.
“Jayden informed Officer Obregon that he had not done anything wrong and that he had just come from the store.”
Obregon said he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from Prunty, an allegation the plaintiffs deny.
A body cam video of the incident was released showing Prunty beginning to run, and Obregon beginning to chase him.
Once Obregon had Prunty on the ground, a struggle ensued and a gunshot struck Obregon in the leg.
According to the lawsuit, Obregon shot at Prunty’s head and missed, and he shot a second round which struck Prunty in the head.
Prunty was pronounced dead at a local hospital later.
The defendants, in their response, deny that the death was unlawful.
“Defendants specifically deny any and all wrongdoing alleged,” the defendants’ response to the lawsuit said.
In several instances, the defendants’ response states that the plaintiffs’ lawsuit draws legal conclusions so no response is necessary.
The defendants response concludes with, “Defendants respectfully request that this Court dismiss Plaintiffs’ complaint against them and for all other just and proper relief to which they are entitled.”
Federal Judge Brian S. Miller has scheduled a jury trial for Jan. 13, 2025, in the E.C. “Took” Gathings Federal Building in Jonesboro.
Memphis attorneys R. Porter Feild and Charles Silvestri Higgins are representing the Pruntys in the lawsuit. Attorney Jenna Adams of North Little Rock is representing Obregon, Elliott and the City of Jonesboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.