JONESBORO — A district judge found probable cause Wednesday to charge a Paragould School District paraprofessional with one count of computer child pornography.
Pierre Isiah Dowling, 23, of Paragould, was arrested around 1:30 p.m. May 9 after an investigation by the Jonesboro Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Division, authorities said Tuesday.
“A detective with our ICAC Division was contacted by the victim, who stated an adult sent her nude images through social media in November,” according to a release from JPD. “The victim stated the content turned sexual shortly after accepting the friend request. The case was turned over to our department for further investigation.”
In a probable cause affidavit Monday, Jonesboro Detective Bill Brown stated, “I was contacted by a sixteen year old juvenile and advised that Pierre Dowling was sending her nude images through SnapChat.”
The victim said communications from Dowling began when she was 15 years old. She also told Brown that Dowling came to one of her softball games and stood behind her dug out trying to get her attention. She said her teammates asked who it was that was trying to get her attention.
That was when she went to her school resource officer last week.
The victim screenshot the sexual conversations and images from Dowling.
One text said, “One of these nights me and you are gonna have fun.”
One photo showed him “with the cover raised up and and his penis is exposed,” the affidavit said.
Paragould school officials released a statement Wednesday about Dowling’s arrest.
“On May 9, 2022, the Paragould School District was notified by law enforcement that a classified employee was arrested on charges involving computer child pornography. The employee has been working for the district as a paraprofessional for one year. Paragould school officials encourage parents to monitor their children’s social media activities and know who their children are communicating with on social media sites. The district will continue to hold student and staff safety as our top priority,” officials said.
Judge Tommy Fowler set Dowling’s bond at $75,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.