JONESBORO — The chief public defender for four Northeast Arkansas counties said vacancies and caseload are overwhelming the system.
M. Brian Miles, the chief public defender who oversees Craighead, Clay, Poinsett and Greene counties, said his office has been short-handed since March 2022.
“We do not have a public defender to cover half of the cases of Greene County, half of Clay County and one open position that will be used to help in Craighead County,” Miles said Wednesday. “Unfortunately, because the pay is so low, we don’t have anyone interested in the positions,” Miles said.
He said part-time public defenders are paid $31,000 for 20 hours a week and receive full-time benefits from the state. Most part-time defenders usually work more than 20 hours a week, but are only paid for 20 hours, he said.
Miles said a part-time deputy prosecutor told him he makes $5,000 less than he did as a full-time public defender in Saline County.
Miles said for Craighead County he has himself and Scott Davidson as the only full-time public defenders. The office also includes six part-time attorneys who work 20 hours a week.
Currently, Miles said, there are three part-time public defender openings out of 13 positions in the four-county area.
Miles said the Protect Arkansas Act, which was passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Sarah Sanders this year, set mandatory sentencing for those convicted of a felony without the possibility of parole. He said the act will result in more jury trials and less plea-bargaining agreements, increasing the workload for public defenders. He believes the public defender system will reach a crisis level.
In January, Jonesboro attorney Ben Bristow resigned as a part-time public defender after serving the office for 14 years. He said he left the public defender’s office to concentrate on his private practice.
“Everyone here (at the public defender’s office) is overworked and underpaid,” Bristow said.
He said a public defender who goes to trial must spend two days in preparation and two days in the courtroom. It’s impossible to do so when limited to 20 hours a week, Bristow said. So, many are working extra hours that they’re not getting paid for.
Miles said part-time defenders may be representing 100-130 defendants and receive 60-70 more per court date.
On Tuesday, Miles filed dozens of motions in Craighead County Circuit Court to change defendants’ counsels from Bristow to himself.
State Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, said he’s been in touch with Miles and also with other legislators about the need to increase pay and incentives for public defenders. Gazaway said the Legislature won’t meet for a fiscal session until April 2024, so a legislative solution would have to wait until then.
Gazaway said he’s held meetings with House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, state Sen. Ben Gilmore and Senate Majority Leader Bart Hester, as well as the budget chairmen for both the House and the Senate over the issue.
“Being a public defender is not a rational choice (for any attorney) right now,” he said, citing the pay and caseload.
Gazaway said recruitment and retention are key points in keeping public defenders.
“How much money can we offer? What other benefits can we offer to have them stick around?” he said.
Gazaway, a former deputy prosecutor, called the public defender’s role “vitally important” to the criminal justice system.
Bristow said of Gazaway, “We need people like Jimmy in the Legislature who have been in the trenches. Public defenders, like Jimmy said, are vital.”
“It’s hard to get people in Little Rock to take notice,” Gazaway said. “Lawyers for criminal defendants isn’t a high priority.”
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, in a statement released Tuesday, said, “No one has brought a specific funding request to my attention, but I am happy to review any that are given to me.”
Miles said both the Attorney General’s Office and the Governor’s Office have been contacted about increasing funding for public defenders in Arkansas.
Gazaway worries that some cases may get dismissed because there aren’t enough public defenders to give effective representation for defendants. That, he said, could potentially put criminals back on the streets.
Miles said public defenders have to follow the same rules of ethics as a private attorney does.
“There is no way we can do that with the number of cases that we have,” Miles said.
A January 2022 opinion by Stark Ligon, ethics counsel for state Supreme Court’s Office of Ethics Counsel, states, “The trial attorney confronted with a caseload or workload producing or reasonably likely to produce ethical violations by the attorney should refuse or decline to accept additional court appointments or assigned clients from the public defender office until the trial attorney’s caseload or overall workload is reduced to the level the trial attorney can ethically and effectively handle.”
A prepublication report by the Rand Corp. addresses the problems of public defenders.
“Clear standards for public defender workloads are essential to policymakers’ ability to fund and staff the defense function at appropriate levels, to public defense authorities’ ability to monitor and manage caseloads, and to attorneys’ ability to provide their clients with effective assistance of counsel as guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution,” the study reports.
The study also says, “Overloaded public defense attorneys simply cannot give appropriate time and attention to each client. They cannot investigate in a timely manner or fully. They cannot file the motions they should. Instead, attorneys are forced to triage cases, choosing which cases to focus attention on while allowing others to be resolved without appropriate diligence. A justice system burdened by triage risks unreliability, denying all people who rely on it – victims, witnesses, defendants, and their families and communities – efficient, equal, and accurate justice.”
