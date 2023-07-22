JONESBORO — A planned 36-acre indoor sports complex will be financed with the assistance of the Jonesboro Public Facilities Board.
The amount of money that will be borrowed for the project still hasn’t been disclosed.
The public facilities board, meeting Thursday afternoon, agreed to serve as the issuer of bonds to finance construction of what’s expected to be a 200,000-square-foot multipurpose facility for competitive swimming, basketball, volleyball, pickleball or badminton and exhibition events.
The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission, which will pay for the complex with funding from a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, which went into effect in early 2022. The tax produced $5.3 million last year, including interest earned on the collections. Through May of this year, the tax had brought in slightly more than $2.6 million.
Last week, the commission approved a recommendation from Michele Allgood, a bond attorney for the Mitchell Williams law firm of Little Rock to use the public facilities board for the project
Under the financing mechanism Allgood recommended, the bond issue would serve as a line of credit that the commission would draw from only when funds are needed.
In a traditional bond issue, the city would issue bonds equal to the amount anticipated for the cost of constructing and equipping a facility, Allgood said, and interest payments would become due immediately.
Allgood has served as bond counsel for the public facilities board and the A&P Commission. She said she would resign from both roles moving forward, and recommended that the city issue a request for qualifications from other law firms that have that expertise. She added, however, that she expects to be among the applicants for the new project, representing the public facilities board.
Jerry Morgan, chairman of the A&P Commission, said he anticipates a large part of the development of the complex can be paid for with monthly cash-flow from the prepared food tax before having to tap into the bond issue, saving a substantial amount of interest costs.
Banks would provide the financing, and until it’s paid off, the public facilities board would be the owner of the complex, which will be located across Race Street from the Trim Gym.
The A&P Commission would lease the facility at a rate adequate to ensure payment of the debt.
Allgood said the banks providing funding for the project may require the commission to employ a management firm with experience in running similar facilities.
Before issuing the bonds, Allgood said the public facilities board would have to hold a public hearing, adding, “there’s going to be a lot of sunshine on this process. Everything’s going to be public.”
