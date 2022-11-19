WALNUT RIDGE — The proposed route for future I-57 from Walnut Ridge to the Missouri State Line will be the topic of public meetings that have been scheduled in December.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) will conduct three Location Public Hearings to present and discuss the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the proposed Walnut Ridge to Missouri State Line connection in Clay, Greene, Lawrence, and Randolph counties.