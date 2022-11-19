WALNUT RIDGE — The proposed route for future I-57 from Walnut Ridge to the Missouri State Line will be the topic of public meetings that have been scheduled in December.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) and Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) will conduct three Location Public Hearings to present and discuss the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) for the proposed Walnut Ridge to Missouri State Line connection in Clay, Greene, Lawrence, and Randolph counties.
The first meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 4-7 p.m. in the Moody Room on the campus of William’s Baptist University, located at 22 McClellan Drive in Walnut Ridge.
Other meetings, also held from 4-7 p.m., will be on Dec. 14 at the Pocahontas Community Center in Pocahontas and on Dec. 15 at the M.B. Ainley Community Center in Corning.
The purpose of the meetings is to present the preferred alternative for the project and to solicit comments on the DEIS. All meetings will be held as an open house with no formal presentations.
The DEIS is available for public review online and in-person at Future57.TransportationPlanroom.com and at the Lawrence County Library, located at 115 West Walnut Street in Walnut Ridge.
The public is invited and encouraged to visit Future57.TransportationPlanroom.com to view the project information and offer comments. Anyone with limited internet access, wanting to submit a recorded oral comment, or who has general questions or comments regarding the DEIS or location public hearing may call (501) 823-0730.
Persons wishing to submit written statements or other exhibits may send them to Garver, Attn: Caitlin Hetzel, 4701 Northshore Drive, North Little Rock, AR 72118; by email to PublicInvolvement@GarverUSA.com; or via the online form located at Future57. TransportationPlanroom.com. Comments must be submitted by Jan. 13, 2023 to be included in the official record. Individuals submitting public comments may have personally identifiable information published in future reports.
