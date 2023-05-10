JONESBORO — Subcommittees of a steering committee helping plan construction of an indoor sports complex will hold a series of public meetings beginning June 12, Kevin Hodges, the committee’s chairman said.
The steering committee met Tuesday morning with representatives of the Crafton Tull engineering and architectural firm and Nabholz Corporation, the company selected to manage construction.
The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission will own the facility, which is expected to include an aquatic center, multiple basketball courts, which could also be used for volleyball, tennis, pickleball or other activities, concessions and a kitchen and an indoor artificial turf surface for soccer and other activities.
The city recently bought 32 acres on Race Street from Arkansas State University for $4 million, and an adjacent 4-acre parcel from Arisa Health (Mid-South) for $1.05 million.
Revenue from a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, which went into effect on Jan. 2, 2022, will pay for the project.
Hodges said the first public meeting to gather ideas for the aquatic features will be held on the evening of June 12. Separate meetings focusing on concessions, the indoor turf and the competition courts will be held on June 13.
Another group of meetings will be held on June 26-27 and July 10-11.
Hodges said the location of the meetings hasn’t been established. He said the beginning of construction is still several months away.
“It’ll take them four to six months to develop a set of plans where the general contractor can even really kind of get started,” Hodges told The Sun. “I’m hopeful that they can do some preliminary work, for example, the retention pond and some grading of the site. Hopefully, we can get some of that started in the summer and fall when the weather is good for us to do that.”
A feasibility study prepared in October by Virginia-based Eastern Sports Management recommended 200,000 square feet of indoor space for sporting and social events. Based on its calculations, the facility could cost more than $50 million.
