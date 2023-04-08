LITTLE ROCK — A public safety bill that lawmakers say would provide truth in sentencing in criminal cases and reform the state’s probation and parole system was overwhelmingly approved Friday in the state Senate.
The Senate voted 28-4, with one voting present on SB495.
Under the bill, sponsored by Rep. Jimmy Gazaway (R-Paragould) and Sen. Ben Gilmore (R-Crossett), individuals convicted of violent crimes can face serving from 85 to 100 percent of their sentence, depending on the crime.
Some of the crimes under the 100 percent threshold include capital murder, aggravated robbery, rape, trafficking of persons and internet stalking of a child.
Some of the crimes under the 85 percent threshold include second-degree murder, negligent homicide, manslaughter and terroristic act.
Officials have also said the system is expected to mirror the federal prison system, which allows for earned early release. In order to be eligible, an inmate has to complete projects like workforce training and receiving a high school diploma to receive credit.
The bill is also part of an overall legislative proposal to build a 3,000-bed prison facility in the state. Officials have said the price tag is about $471 million for the facility and it should cost about $30 million each year to operate it.
The House voted 82-14, with two voting present Thursday on the bill. Gazaway said the bill is a “game changer” for the system and he thanked state elected officials for their work on the bill.
The bill now heads to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders for her signature.
People can read SB495 by visiting the state legislative website.
