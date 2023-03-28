LITTLE ROCK — Saying it has been a problem of its own making for nearly 20 years, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was joined by Attorney General Tim Griffin and lawmakers Monday in introducing the Safe Stronger Arkansas legislative package.
During a press conference at the Capitol, the governor and attorney general spoke about the proposal, introduced by State Rep. Jimmy Gazaway (R-Paragould) and State Sen. Ben Gilmore (R-Crossett).
The governor said the bill will seek to strengthen state law by adding teeth to the punishment aspect of criminal justice, especially dealing with violent crime.
Under the proposal, those convicted of violent crimes like murder and rape will serve 100 percent of their sentence, while those convicted of other violent crimes will serve 85 percent of their sentence.
“If you are a murderer, rapist or abuser, we will put you in prison. And you will be there for a long time,” Sanders said.
The 85 percent requirement is expected to mirror the federal prison system, which calls for earned early release. In order to get that, an inmate must complete various projects including workforce training, receiving a high school diploma and other programs to be released early.
The proposal also calls for a 3,000-bed prison facility. Officials said the facility would cost about $471 million, with a $31 million annual operating cost.
The governor said state prison officials are looking at ways to increase bed capacity in prisons. Sanders said the state’s workforce department will be working with the Arkansas Department of Corrections to help with career training and options for inmates.
In discussing the proposal, Sanders cited violent crime cases in Stuttgart, Little Rock and Russellville among other cities, as well as numbers that showed Arkansas was third in the country in murders, second in the country in rapes and first in the nation in child abuse as reasons something needed to be done.
Griffin thanked Gazaway and Gilmore for their work on the proposal. The attorney general said the issue has not been a new problem and that the current status quo has been a laughingstock, especially with criminals with a choice between the state and federal prison system.
Griffin, who is a former U.S. attorney, said people convicted of crimes have laughed at the state’s system and that the “federal system makes a hardened criminal cry.”
He also thanked the governor for her work on the proposal and for having the “political courage and fortitude” on the issue.
Gilmore said he believes the proposal is a “game changer” for the state and will help people in urban and rural areas. He also said he believes the proposal is a “tough, but smart” approach on the crime issue.
In his remarks, Gazaway said he believes the proposal provides leadership on both jail capacity and parole and that it will help provide safe communities for people in the state.
In a press release, following Monday’s announcement, Democratic Party of Arkansas Chair Grant Tennille said the bill is an admission of failure.
“If Arkansas really needs to lock up more people than many countries do, then we are failing,” he said “Building a new prison is just an admission of failure. Failure to care for children, failure to educate our people, failure to invest in Arkansas in all of the ways we know can prevent crime. Democrats in this legislative session and previous sessions have put forward bills to make Arkansas safer. Sanders’s plan will result in more nonviolent arrests, more mentally ill Arkansans in jail rather than in treatment, and less money for the services our people actually need.”
The proposal is expected to go to committee later this week.
