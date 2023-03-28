LITTLE ROCK — Saying it has been a problem of its own making for nearly 20 years, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was joined by Attorney General Tim Griffin and lawmakers Monday in introducing the Safe Stronger Arkansas legislative package.

During a press conference at the Capitol, the governor and attorney general spoke about the proposal, introduced by State Rep. Jimmy Gazaway (R-Paragould) and State Sen. Ben Gilmore (R-Crossett).