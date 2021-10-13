JONESBORO — In the wake of a burglary in late July or early August at the Jonesboro Streets Department, the total number of security cameras at the Public Works compound has been increased, said Bill Campbell, director of communications for the City of Jonesboro.
He said the number of cameras is now nine, and they cover all areas inside the fenced-in compound.
According to reporting at the time, about $96,000 in vehicles and equipment were stolen when thieves cut through the fence on Lacy Drive.
Stolen were two pickup trucks, two flatbed rice trailers, three zero-turn lawnmowers, grass trimmers and other items, according to an inventory list from a Jonesboro Police Department report.
A 2006 F250 pickup was recovered Aug. 2 in Tyronza, according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department.
“This case is pending upon further information that can be provided for the recovery of additional property and/or suspect information,” Smith said via email. “No suspects have been identified.”
On June 3, drivers for Jonesboro Economical Transportation discovered someone stole catalytic converters from six JET vehicles, including five used to transport passengers.
A Jonesboro police report listed the thefts of the catalytic converters as greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000.
The June burglary forced JET to scale back services until the stolen catalytic converters could be replaced, Steve Tippitt, street department director, told The Sun then.
The fence was cut at an area that wasn’t in view of security cameras. Campbell said the additional cameras fixed that problem.
