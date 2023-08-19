JONESBORO — From a Monette public school music teacher to the Lake City mayor to Arkansas Public Service commissioner to Jonesboro Salvation Army’s Volunteer of the Year, Pat Steele Qualls said on Tuesday she was honored to be selected for induction into the Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame next week.

“I feel overwhelmed with this honor and still ask myself, ‘can this really be true?’ To say that I am humbled and honored would be a huge understatement,” Qualls said, noting that she was nominated for her more than 60 years of work by Tina Grey Teague of Jonesboro and Rusty Mathis of North Little Rock.