JONESBORO — From a Monette public school music teacher to the Lake City mayor to Arkansas Public Service commissioner to Jonesboro Salvation Army’s Volunteer of the Year, Pat Steele Qualls said on Tuesday she was honored to be selected for induction into the Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame next week.
“I feel overwhelmed with this honor and still ask myself, ‘can this really be true?’ To say that I am humbled and honored would be a huge understatement,” Qualls said, noting that she was nominated for her more than 60 years of work by Tina Grey Teague of Jonesboro and Rusty Mathis of North Little Rock.
Teague, who is a professor of Entomology at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro and is a member of the Jonesboro Treble Clef Club, and Mathis, who is is general manager at Ben E. Keith Foods in North Little Rock, both have roots in Monette, and they have known Qualls since they were children.
Although Qualls recently moved to Conway to be near her son, Bret Qualls, and his family, her roots lay in Craighead County.
Qualls was born in 1940 in Monette, where she grew up on the family cotton farm, which she said instilled a work ethic that has helped her to succeed.
In 1958, Qualls graduated from Monette High School, where she was a young pianist and an all-state basketball player.
After graduating from Arkansas State College in 1963 with a bachelor’s degree in music education, Qualls was hired as Monette Public School’s first music teacher.
In 1967, she would get her master in music education from Arkansas State College, which became Arkansas State University that same year.
At Monette, she built a successful and respected choral program. Unable to find a suitable music workbook for her 6th grade music classes, she wrote and published her own music workbook: “Learning to Read Music.”
She also coached the junior and senior girls’ basketball programs one year, while keeping her full music load.
From 1976 to 1983, Qualls also served as the part-time music director at Monette First Baptist Church.
She would go on the leave quite a legacy, not only in Monette, but also in Lake City and Jonesboro.
After moving to Lake City where her husband, Bill Qualls, who is now deceased, was farming, she opened a private music studio teaching piano, voice and organ.
Soon Qualls would go on to be elected as the mayor of Lake City.
In fact, she was the first woman ever elected to municipal office in Craighead County.
“As the Mayor of Lake City from 1979-1983, I was proud of accomplishing three major projects, which I believe will leave a lasting legacy for the city,” she said.
Improving drainage to prevent flooding from the St. Francis River, helping the Lakeside Nursing Center locate in Lake City and expanding the sewer system were among her proudest accomplishments.
She said as the city spread from the St. Francis River to Arkansas Highway 18, new homes and businesses were having to rely on septic tanks.
“Many of the homes were financed with FHA funds,” she continued. “FHA made the decision to discontinue funding any more homes until the city expanded the sewer facility to the newer part of Lake City. I might add that some citizens wanted a referendum to vote on the expansion of this sewer system, but it passed by seven votes.”
In 1983, during her second term as Lake City mayor, Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton appointed her to serve on the Arkansas Public Service Commission (APSC). After completing her first partial term, she was appointed to two more terms, serving a total of 14 years.
Qualls moved to Jonesboro in 2003.
“During my time living in Jonesboro from 2003 until 2021, I will have to say my work with special-needs musicians was my most rewarding musical endeavor,” she noted. “I founded and directed 10 concerts featuring special needs musicians and artists. The first concert (in 2010) featured four special-needs musicians and one artist.”
“For the next nine years it grew beyond my wildest expectations,” she said.
The 10th and last concert in 2019 featured around 65 special-needs musicians and artists including vocal soloists, a men’s trio, a vocal duet, pianists, violinists, harpists, trumpeters, the Overcomers Choir and the Atlanta Liturgical Dancers; plus five visual artists.
She noted there was a wide array of performers with disabilities including autism, MS, cerebral palsy, Aspergers, blindness, Down syndrome and deafness.
“I can’t give enough thanks and praise to Jonesboro and NEA for the tremendous support for this series of 10 concerts,” she said. “It took many people giving of their time and resources, including teachers, parents and sponsors, to put together the annual concerts.”
Unfortunately, she said that COVID shut down the 2020 and 2021 concerts.
By December 2021 she decided to make the move to be close to her family in Conway, where she has already become involved in the Conway community by becoming a member of the Conway Symphony Orchestra Guild, P.E.O. and participating in the music ministry of First Presbyterian Church. She also serves as harp teacher to two adult students.
Although she resigned as director of the Jonesboro program, she said her college classmate and 60-year friend Julia Lansford continued with her special-needs vocal studio, teaching six gifted singers, who continue to present several concerts each year in the community.
“I am working now to bring her studio of singers plus three other musicians, who had participated in the concert series, to Conway for a concert,” she said. “These concerts had a positive impact on the community of special-needs musicians and artists whose sense of belonging and self-confidence has transformed them. It felt like this was the ‘Special Olympics’ for the arts.”
According to the Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame website, the formal event will be be held on Thursday at the Wally Allen Ballroom in the Statehouse Convention Center in downtown Little Rock.
Arkansas PBS will livestream the seventh annual Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony beginning at 6:30 p.m. at bit.ly/arkansaswomenshalloffame2023, according to an Arkansas PBS press release on Monday.
The goal of the Hall of Fame is to honor women whose contributions have influenced the direction of Arkansas in their community or the state. It inducts both contemporary (living) or historical (deceased) women.
2023 Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame inductees include:
five contemporary inductees: Qualls, along with arts and education advocate Sandy Edwards, banking and community leader Cathy Hastings Owen, women’s rights champion Nan Snow and legal trailblazer the Honorable Judge Joyce Williams Warren.
two historical inductees, including groundbreaking physicist Dorothy McFadden Hoover (1918-2000) and activist for change Adolphine Fletcher Terry (1882-1976).
one organization – the Women’s Giving Circle, which is a University of Arkansas philanthropic leader.
For additional information on Qualls or any of the others inductees visit the Arkansas Women’s Hall of Fame website at www. arwomenshalloffame.com.
